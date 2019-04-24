In Defense of Cargo Shorts
Fuck you, I like pockets.
Phrost
@Phrost
Tags assigned to this article:fashionmasculinitymen's clothingpockets
Related Articles
Curls: Why Do Any Other Lift?
Okay bro, look. There are only two reasons to lift weights: 1. To prepare yourself for a situation in which
The (Phone) Call of the Void
Editor’s note: we wanted to cap off this ridiculous year by inviting a guest writer to comment on the state
Fox News, Anti-Vaxxers, and Bad Memes: Death by Stupid
My sister in law ran into the magic of anti-vaxxers on social media this evening, and I was so blown
No commentsWrite a comment
Write a Comment
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Your Reply