Podcast Episode 0.5

“…three dudes sitting around in a room talking about abortion…”

In this “beta” episode recorded at Bullshido HQ in Austin, Texas, Phrost, Submessenger, and JNP shoot the proverbial BS on a wide range of topics, including abortion, science, war stories from the forums, martial arts drama, and science fiction.

But mainly this was all done to test out the audio equipment—because after one scotch, Phrost has no internal volume control.