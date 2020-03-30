11 Comics And Culture With Steve Mix
Have you ever thought about getting into comics? Well comic shop owner, writer, and combat veteran Steve Mix comes on the podcast to answer questions about where to start, the best new series out now, and the influence the medium has on the broader culture.
In rough order we discuss:
- “Comicsgate” vs. Social Justice Warriors
- Hypersexualization of comics
- The ridiculous “CW-verse” including Legends of Tomorrow
- Phrost ruining the audio by insisting everyone watch a clip from Legends of Tomorrow where they all turn into a giant furry muppet to fight Satan or something
- Steve’s recommendation for new comics
- Where to start reading for people new to the hobby
- The government of China being an asshole
- Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman having a big donkey ass
- And Steve tells us some sitcom-worthy stories of running a comic shop.
As promised, for reference, here’s a picture of MBS and his big donk. Don’t bonesaw us bro.
Listen Here:
Subscribe to the podcast here
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Android | Google Podcasts | RSS
Bullshido News
Related Articles
Enough is Enough: Instructors, it is NOT okay to have sex with your students
Morality Check: if you see the people you teach as potential sex partners you’re a goddamned predator. How’s that for a
Five Hard Truths About Martial Arts you don’t want to believe…
Do you overestimate your fighting ability? This forum post by Plasma lays out the uncomfortable reality of your situation. The
Yet Another Hit Piece on Jordan Peterson
There’s an insidious, BS argument technique currently spreading like a rhetorical pestilence through Social Media, conventional media, and even in
No commentsWrite a comment
Write a Comment
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Your Reply