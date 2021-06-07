24 Covid Lab Leak Origin Theory

The possibility of a man-made origin for the Coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic has all the usual conspiracy theorist suspects and even a handful of credible intellectuals furiously arguing back and forth these days.

Immunologist Dr. Jason Goldsmith comes on the pod to explain all the origin scenarios, and more importantly, what can actually be done about the problem if Covid really was the result of either negligence or maleficence on the part of a Chinese laboratory or the government overseeing it.

