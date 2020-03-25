Look at These Ignorant Dipshits
No, we’re not even going to bother with a description. These people are ignorant, and they are dipshits. Here you go. Look at them:
Phrost
@Phrost
Tags assigned to this article:coronaviruscovid19pseudomedicinepseudosciencesocial media
Related Articles
Vladimir Putin Called Out as Judo Fraud
This could be the single greatest call-out of bullshido in modern history. Many people who follow both Martial Arts and
01 Obesity: Fat Shaming vs. Fact-Checking – The Art of Fighting BS Podcast
Jason Goldsmith, MD, PhD, joins us to talk about the huge obesity problem in the US, and the actual scientific reasons behind it.
“Your Presence Here Will Cause Babies to Die” – Doctor Storms Stage at Anti-Vaccine Conference
The paranoid anti-vaccine conspiracy movie “Vaxxed” is making its rounds in all the hippest circles of gullible mooks who believe
No commentsWrite a comment
Write a Comment
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Your Reply