Look at These Ignorant Dipshits
No, we’re not even going to bother with a description. These people are ignorant, and they are dipshits. Here you go. Look at them:

Shut up.
I hate you.
Goddamnit.
Jesus christ
You’re cool, Petebut that asshole…
I want to address this guy with a foot in his “Full Moon”. Uranus.
la;ksdfj;lkjasdf
Imagine cancelling your face, fucko
You couldn’t project a baking soda volcano
This is literally a piss take.
♫ WORD SALAD: YUMMY YUMMY ♫
ALWAYS TRUST THE MEDICAL OPINION OF SOMEONE WHO CAN’T FUCKING SPELL “FLU” CORRECTLY FUCKING FUCK
GAR-LIC MY BALLS
THAT’S NOT HOW FUCKING pH WORKS YOU GODDAMN ;laskdfj STOMACH ACID. METABOLIC ALKALOSIS. YOUR MOTHER
YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO GO FUCK YOURSELF
Winner of Dipshittiest Dipshit? Why is this guy a thing?
I ONLY HAVE HALF A BOTTLE OF SCOTCH LEFT AND IT’S NOT CURING ME OF THESE IDIOTS
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK
