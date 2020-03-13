10 COVID-19: Nature’s Way of Saying “OK Boomer”

10 COVID-19: Nature’s Way of Saying “OK Boomer”
Print this article Font size -16+

There is a lot of noise being made about the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), especially now that the WHO has classified it as a pandemic. Dr. Jason Goldsmith, MD, PHD comes back on the show to explain the particulars and cut through the BS.

Also, we make some grim jokes. Because, of course we do.

Listen below or click the links to the right to subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platform.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | Google Podcasts | RSS

Bullshido Staff

Bullshido Staff

More articles by Bullshido Staff
Tags assigned to this article:
coronaviruscovid19pandemicSARS-CoV-2

Related Articles

News US Rep. Asks NASA if Mars Had Ancient Civilizations

US Rep. Asks NASA if Mars Had Ancient Civilizations

It can be a real pain in the ass trying to cover the topic of scientific illiteracy without straying into

Douchebags 5 Reasons Why Sharing a David Wolfe Meme Makes You an Asshole

5 Reasons Why Sharing a David Wolfe Meme Makes You an Asshole

Unless you have carefully curated your feeds and friends lists, your participation on Social Media has probably exposed you to

News The Vile Goop Oozing out of Gwyneth Paltrow

The Vile Goop Oozing out of Gwyneth Paltrow

Steve Mix takes one for the team and dives head-first into the Goop so you don’t have to.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading