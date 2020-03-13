10 COVID-19: Nature’s Way of Saying “OK Boomer”

585 SHARES Share Tweet

There is a lot of noise being made about the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), especially now that the WHO has classified it as a pandemic. Dr. Jason Goldsmith, MD, PHD comes back on the show to explain the particulars and cut through the BS.

Also, we make some grim jokes. Because, of course we do.

Listen below or click the links to the right to subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platform.

Bullshido Staff