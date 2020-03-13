10 COVID-19: Nature’s Way of Saying “OK Boomer”
There is a lot of noise being made about the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), especially now that the WHO has classified it as a pandemic. Dr. Jason Goldsmith, MD, PHD comes back on the show to explain the particulars and cut through the BS.
Also, we make some grim jokes. Because, of course we do.
Listen below or click the links to the right to subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platform.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Android | Google Podcasts | RSS
Bullshido Staff
Related Articles
US Rep. Asks NASA if Mars Had Ancient Civilizations
It can be a real pain in the ass trying to cover the topic of scientific illiteracy without straying into
5 Reasons Why Sharing a David Wolfe Meme Makes You an Asshole
Unless you have carefully curated your feeds and friends lists, your participation on Social Media has probably exposed you to
The Vile Goop Oozing out of Gwyneth Paltrow
Steve Mix takes one for the team and dives head-first into the Goop so you don’t have to.
No commentsWrite a comment
Write a Comment
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Your Reply