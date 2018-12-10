Antivaxxers Responsible for 30% Increase in Measles Cases

Merry Christmas you shitty parents.

Shame on you. You gullible cognitive troglodytes. Sure, you might suffer some of the consequence of your ignorance as you watch your children take ill with easily preventable diseases, but your children, and everyone else in society does not deserve to pay for your stupidity.

“But it’s not really that bad, people can’t be that stupid… can they?”

Well let’s see. Oklahoma just elected an Anti-Vaxxer to be their Governor. Texas has seen a 20% increase in children whose parents sought non-medical exemptions from vaccination so there are now over 57,000 of the little disease reservoirs running around, coughing on your kids and touching shit, including pre-vaccinated babies, pregnant women (rubella causes birth defects), the medically immunocompromised (you’re already fighting cancer? oops), and that elderly grandmother just trying to buy some fucking baking supplies at the grocery store without dying for them.

“Babies and young children with malnutrition and weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable to complications and death…”

Here’s the link to the World Health Organization report showing that cases of Measles, an easily-goddamn-preventable disease that otherwise kills children, are increasing. You’re probably thinking “whatever, this is only happening in sub-Saharan Africa where health services are hard to come by, people are poorly-educated and easily scared by superstitions away from keeping their kids from dying in severe pain.” Sorry Becky, it’s happening here, where people have none of those excuses.

Per the WHO report.

The Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean Region, and Europe experienced the greatest upsurges in cases in 2017, with the Western Pacific the only World Health Organization (WHO) region where measles incidence fell. “The resurgence of measles is of serious concern, with extended outbreaks occurring across regions, and particularly in countries that had achieved, or were close to achieving measles elimination,” said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Deputy Director General for Programmes at WHO. “Without urgent efforts to increase vaccination coverage and identify populations with unacceptable levels of under-, or unimmunized children, we risk losing decades of progress in protecting children and communities against this devastating, but entirely preventable disease.” Measles is a serious and highly contagious disease. It can cause debilitating or fatal complications, including encephalitis (an infection that leads to swelling of the brain), severe diarrhoea and dehydration, pneumonia, ear infections and permanent vision loss. Babies and young children with malnutrition and weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable to complications and death.

Yeah, that’s right, anti-vaxxers are predominantly affluent, middle-to-upper class assholes who have no excuse not to fucking know better, because they’re often financially insulated from the consequences of their stupidity.

Anti-vaxxers Kill Babies

The MMR vaccine (Measles, Mumps, Rubella), which is often the target of fearmongering, especially over the completely bullshit link to Autism, has been overwhelmingly demonstrated as safe by extensive research and meta-analysis. For those of you who aren’t the sharpest hammers in the drawer, that means more than a fucking Google search; way more. The person who started that myth, Andrew Wakefield, lost his medical license for being a fraud and faking his research.

As we’ve covered before, including an enraged Maori doctor doing the Haka to get the point across, anti-vaxxers kill babies. And unlike Ebola or terrorism or whatever else you’re probably much more afraid of, these threats are coming to a neighborhood near you. Think about that the next time some unsupervised kid at the grocery store wipes their snot on the frosted flakes.

