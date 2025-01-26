55 Steve Kwan – BJJ and BS

On this episode of The Art of Fighting BS podcast, Steve Kwan from the BJJ Mental Models podcast discusses the journey and philosophy underlying his role in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world as a coach and podcaster. Steve emphasizes the importance of education beyond just techniques, focusing on human learning, strategy, and the community aspects of martial arts. The conversation addresses broader issues such as the cult-like potential within martial arts communities, the treatment of women in the sport, and the irresponsible spread of misinformation by influential figures.

Steve also shares his pragmatic views on the best fighting strategies, both in competitions and in hypothetical scenarios; and Steve’s goals for fostering a supportive and inclusive community within the BJJ Mental Models platform.

Timestamps

00:00 Introduction to Steve Kwan and BJJ Mental Models

01:07 The Value of Jiu-Jitsu Beyond Techniques

02:42 Community and Culture in Jiu-Jitsu

03:56 Addressing Toxicity and Predation in Martial Arts

25:48 The Impact of the Pandemic on Martial Arts

37:19 Conspiracy Theories and Martial Arts

40:51 The Myth of Hollywood Fitness Routines

41:51 Survivorship Bias in Sports

42:55 The Misinformation Pipeline in Jujitsu

43:19 The Rise of Unconventional Health Practices

52:59 The Importance of Safe Training in BJJ

57:30 The Role of Chiropractors and Pseudoscience

01:02:39 Fighting Misinformation in Martial Arts

01:08:13 Final Thoughts and Community Building