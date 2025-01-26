55 Steve Kwan – BJJ and BS

On this episode of The Art of Fighting BS podcast, Steve Kwan from the BJJ Mental Models podcast discusses the journey and philosophy underlying his role in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world as a coach and podcaster. Steve emphasizes the importance of education beyond just techniques, focusing on human learning, strategy, and the community aspects of martial arts. The conversation addresses broader issues such as the cult-like potential within martial arts communities, the treatment of women in the sport, and the irresponsible spread of misinformation by influential figures.

Steve also shares his pragmatic views on the best fighting strategies, both in competitions and in hypothetical scenarios; and Steve’s goals for fostering a supportive and inclusive community within the BJJ Mental Models platform.

Timestamps

00:00 Introduction to Steve Kwan and BJJ Mental Models

01:07 The Value of Jiu-Jitsu Beyond Techniques

02:42 Community and Culture in Jiu-Jitsu

03:56 Addressing Toxicity and Predation in Martial Arts

25:48 The Impact of the Pandemic on Martial Arts

37:19 Conspiracy Theories and Martial Arts

40:51 The Myth of Hollywood Fitness Routines

41:51 Survivorship Bias in Sports

42:55 The Misinformation Pipeline in Jujitsu

43:19 The Rise of Unconventional Health Practices

52:59 The Importance of Safe Training in BJJ

57:30 The Role of Chiropractors and Pseudoscience

01:02:39 Fighting Misinformation in Martial Arts

01:08:13 Final Thoughts and Community Building

Bullshido News
Bullshido News
Why are you even reading this part? This is like the back of a shampoo bottle. Go read another article or something.
The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on Spotify

The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on iTunes

The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on Google Play

The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on Stitcher

Latest articles


This content is CAN credentialed, which means you can report instances of harassment, abuse, or other harm on their hotline at (617) 249-4255, or on their website at creatoraccountabilitynetwork.org.
Previous article
54 Critical Ninja Theory with Prof. Rob Tuck

Related articles

54 Critical Ninja Theory with Prof. Rob Tuck

News
Professor Rob Tuck, author of the Critical Ninja Theory substack, comes on the pod and discusses his curious road from specializing in Japanese literature...

53 Aaron Rabinowitz

News
In this episode, philosopher Aaron Rabinowitz, PhD., from the 'Embrace the Void' and 'Philosophers in Space' podcasts, joins the discussion to delve into the...

52 The Wonderful Land of Oz

News
Dr. Jason Goldsmith from The Immunology Podcast comes on to discuss the looming appointments to federal agencies overseeing the American healthcare system including Dr....

Popular articles

Editorial: No Really – Wash Your Goddamn Hands

A polite, friendly reminder for all your friends and loved ones who are trying to end human civilization

11 Comics And Culture With Steve Mix

Have you ever thought about getting into comics? Well comic shop owner, writer, and combat veteran Steve Mix comes on the podcast to answer...

This is Why You Can’t Change Someone’s Mind With Facts

You're arguing politics with a random stranger on the Internet, reasonably sharing facts that support your argument while asking for them to do the...

Enough is Enough: Instructors, it is NOT okay to have sex with your students

Brass tacks: if you see the people you teach as potential sex partners you're a sexual predator.

BS

Cult Researcher Sarah Steel References Bullshido in her Recent Book

Editor's note: Hat tip to old school Bullshido forums member JKDChick for bringing this to our attention! In her painstakingly-researched 2022 book, "Do As I...

Belief in Astrology Predicted by Narcissism and Lower Intelligence

Narcissism and a lack of intelligence predicts one's belief in Astrology. Who'd have guessed? (Not the horoscope section, that's for sure.)

24 Covid Lab Leak Origin Theory

The possibility of a man-made origin for the Coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic has all the usual conspiracy theorist suspects and even...

Wall Street vs. Main Street Round Two – Laws are for Little People

The public may have forgotten about the BS Wall Street got busted pulling, but they're still pulling it.

Newsletter

© Copyright - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv