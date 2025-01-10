54 Critical Ninja Theory with Prof. Rob Tuck

Professor Rob Tuck, author of the Critical Ninja Theory substack, comes on the pod and discusses his curious road from specializing in Japanese literature to becoming an expert on the historical and mythical ninja. He discusses how his academic background and research led him to debunk many popular misconceptions about ninjas, highlighting the distinction between historical ‘shinobi’ and the fictional ‘ninjas’ popularized by media. With insights into his research process and experiences in academia, Rob underscores the importance of critical literacy in understanding Japanese history. He also delves into amusing aspects of ninja fiction and its cultural impact, making the conversation both enlightening and entertaining.
00:00 Introduction and Background
00:27 Discovering the Ninja
00:55 Research and Collection
02:29 Support and Academic Journey
05:20 Critical Ninja Theory
11:20 Real History vs. Fiction
17:16 Ninja in Popular Culture
21:47 Misconceptions and Realities
35:12 The Flexibility of the Ninja Concept
35:45 Western Influence on Ninja Weapons
37:15 Japanese Perception of Ninja
39:25 Ninja in Western Media
41:48 The Fascination with Ninja and Martial Arts
45:17 Anime and Japanese History
54:49 The Evolution of Ninjutsu
57:58 Conclusion and Final Thoughts