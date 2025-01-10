54 Critical Ninja Theory with Prof. Rob Tuck

Professor Rob Tuck, author of the Critical Ninja Theory substack, comes on the pod and discusses his curious road from specializing in Japanese literature to becoming an expert on the historical and mythical ninja. He discusses how his academic background and research led him to debunk many popular misconceptions about ninjas, highlighting the distinction between historical ‘shinobi’ and the fictional ‘ninjas’ popularized by media. With insights into his research process and experiences in academia, Rob underscores the importance of critical literacy in understanding Japanese history. He also delves into amusing aspects of ninja fiction and its cultural impact, making the conversation both enlightening and entertaining.

00:00 Introduction and Background

00:27 Discovering the Ninja

00:55 Research and Collection

02:29 Support and Academic Journey

05:20 Critical Ninja Theory

11:20 Real History vs. Fiction

17:16 Ninja in Popular Culture

21:47 Misconceptions and Realities

35:12 The Flexibility of the Ninja Concept

35:45 Western Influence on Ninja Weapons

37:15 Japanese Perception of Ninja

39:25 Ninja in Western Media

41:48 The Fascination with Ninja and Martial Arts

45:17 Anime and Japanese History

54:49 The Evolution of Ninjutsu

57:58 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Media mentioned in the show

Resources and More

https://criticalninjatheory.substack.com

