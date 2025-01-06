53 Aaron Rabinowitz

In this episode, philosopher Aaron Rabinowitz, PhD., from the ‘Embrace the Void’ and ‘Philosophers in Space’ podcasts, joins the discussion to delve into the nuances of Taiji (Tai Chi), masculinity, martial arts in general, and the philosophy of moral luck. Aaron talks about the importance of healthy masculinity in the context of martial arts, the philosophical concept of luck and how it challenges traditional notions of free will and responsibility. He further discusses his experiences with Tai Chi (Taiji), the value of different martial arts styles, the just world illusion, and the Creator Accountability Network.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
00:38 Healthy Masculinity and Political Directions
01:54 Martial Arts and Masculinity
04:52 Aaron’s Martial Arts Journey
06:48 Understanding Taiji
28:40 The Philosophy of Luck
47:31 The Just World Illusion and the illusion of Deservingness
48:39 Hardwired for Fairness
50:20 Social Dominance and Masculinity
51:12 Privilege and Luck
54:38 Restorative Justice and Criminal Reform
56:30 Community and Cancel Culture
01:08:41 Masculinity and Virtue
01:14:45 Final Thoughts and Recommendations
Aaron’s Taiji instructor can be found at:
https://members.molingtaiji.com/index.php
The Embrace the Void, and Philosophers in Space podcast can be found on all major podcasting platforms, and at the links below:
https://www.voidpod.com/