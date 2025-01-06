53 Aaron Rabinowitz

In this episode, philosopher Aaron Rabinowitz, PhD., from the ‘Embrace the Void’ and ‘Philosophers in Space’ podcasts, joins the discussion to delve into the nuances of Taiji (Tai Chi), masculinity, martial arts in general, and the philosophy of moral luck. Aaron talks about the importance of healthy masculinity in the context of martial arts, the philosophical concept of luck and how it challenges traditional notions of free will and responsibility. He further discusses his experiences with Tai Chi (Taiji), the value of different martial arts styles, the just world illusion, and the Creator Accountability Network.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Healthy Masculinity and Political Directions

01:54 Martial Arts and Masculinity

04:52 Aaron’s Martial Arts Journey

06:48 Understanding Taiji

28:40 The Philosophy of Luck

47:31 The Just World Illusion and the illusion of Deservingness

48:39 Hardwired for Fairness

50:20 Social Dominance and Masculinity

51:12 Privilege and Luck

54:38 Restorative Justice and Criminal Reform

56:30 Community and Cancel Culture

01:08:41 Masculinity and Virtue

01:14:45 Final Thoughts and Recommendations

Aaron’s Taiji instructor can be found at:
https://members.molingtaiji.com/index.php

The Embrace the Void, and Philosophers in Space podcast can be found on all major podcasting platforms, and at the links below:

https://www.voidpod.com/

https://0gphilosophy.libsyn.com


