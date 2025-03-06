56 Stephan Kesting: Strenuous Living

BJJ legend Stephan Kesting comes on the show to discuss misinformation and chronicle his adventurous canoe trip through Canada’s wilderness. Highlighting issues from medical systems to social media polarization, Stephan emphasizes preparedness, critical thinking, and experiences with nature, including encounters with polar bears and wildfires.
His book, Perseverance: Life and Death in the Subarctic, is available everywhere NOW, including on Amazon and Audible.
Timestamps
00:00 Brandolini’s Law and Social Media Rants
04:07 A Journey and a Book: Writing and Publishing
05:26 Health Scare and Kidney Transplant
06:30 Modern Medicine and Big Pharma
07:38 Polarizing Figures in the BJJ Community
08:25 COVID-19 Expertise and Political Stance
16:47 Organ Donation and Personal Stories
19:03 Canadian vs. American Healthcare
21:56 Political Climate and Authoritarianism
24:37 Jordan Peterson and Self-Help Gurus
27:59 Elon Musk and Fascism Allegations
31:41 Parenting and Critical Thinking
33:15 The Role of Hierarchy in Emergency Situations
34:32 Training and Challenges in the Military and Firefighting
38:40 Personal Reflections on Mortality and Life Choices
41:46 Exploring the Canadian Wilderness
46:19 Encounters with Wildlife and Survival Strategies
50:44 The Ethics and Practicalities of Hunting
54:06 Unforeseen Challenges and Problem-Solving