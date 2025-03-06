56 Stephan Kesting: Strenuous Living

BJJ legend Stephan Kesting comes on the show to discuss misinformation and chronicle his adventurous canoe trip through Canada’s wilderness. Highlighting issues from medical systems to social media polarization, Stephan emphasizes preparedness, critical thinking, and experiences with nature, including encounters with polar bears and wildfires.

His book, Perseverance: Life and Death in the Subarctic, is available everywhere NOW, including on Amazon and Audible.

Timestamps

00:00 Brandolini’s Law and Social Media Rants

04:07 A Journey and a Book: Writing and Publishing

05:26 Health Scare and Kidney Transplant

06:30 Modern Medicine and Big Pharma

07:38 Polarizing Figures in the BJJ Community

08:25 COVID-19 Expertise and Political Stance

16:47 Organ Donation and Personal Stories

19:03 Canadian vs. American Healthcare

21:56 Political Climate and Authoritarianism

24:37 Jordan Peterson and Self-Help Gurus

27:59 Elon Musk and Fascism Allegations

31:41 Parenting and Critical Thinking

33:15 The Role of Hierarchy in Emergency Situations

34:32 Training and Challenges in the Military and Firefighting

38:40 Personal Reflections on Mortality and Life Choices

41:46 Exploring the Canadian Wilderness

46:19 Encounters with Wildlife and Survival Strategies

50:44 The Ethics and Practicalities of Hunting

54:06 Unforeseen Challenges and Problem-Solving

More info:

The Strenuous Life Podcast

GrappleArts.com