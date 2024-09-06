50 Ranking Conspiracy Theories: Tier List

For our 50th episode, we invited a few people to join in live and help us rank a set of popular conspiracy theories on their threat value to society brought by people who sincerely believe in them.
Jack and Phrost cover such examples as:
- Vaccines causing autism/etc.
- 9/11 Inside Job
- Extra Terrestrials
- Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself
- Holocaust Denial
- Moon Landing Faked
- Flat Earth
- Qanon
- “Plandemic”/Covid conspiracies
- New World Order/Illuminati
- Kennedy Assassination
- AIDS Denialism
- “Birds Aren’t Real”
And more.
Episode 50 is available in audio form just about everywhere you weirdos listen to podcasts (Spotify, iTunes, etc.). Patrons and upgraded/supporting members can watch the full, unedited video in our Contributor’s Lounge on the Forums and on Patreon.com/Bullshido.