50 Ranking Conspiracy Theories: Tier List

For our 50th episode, we invited a few people to join in live and help us rank a set of popular conspiracy theories on their threat value to society brought by people who sincerely believe in them.



Jack and Phrost cover such examples as:

Vaccines causing autism/etc.

9/11 Inside Job

Extra Terrestrials

Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself

Holocaust Denial

Moon Landing Faked

Flat Earth

Qanon

“Plandemic”/Covid conspiracies

New World Order/Illuminati

Kennedy Assassination

AIDS Denialism

“Birds Aren’t Real”

And more.

Episode 50 is available in audio form just about everywhere you weirdos listen to podcasts (Spotify, iTunes, etc.). Patrons and upgraded/supporting members can watch the full, unedited video in our Contributor’s Lounge on the Forums and on Patreon.com/Bullshido.