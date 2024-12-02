51 “Weaponized Autism” versus Actual Autism

With how social media is these days, it almost seems reasonable to assume that anyone who demonstrates a lack of social skills and/or a fixation on edgelord, meme culture is on the spectrum. And in a culture where so many young males are being raised by the internet rather than strong men in their actual lives—and everything that results from that—the issue can get even more confused.

In this episode, Jack talks to Phrost about his experience working with actual autistic people, the particulars of the condition, and their place in our society, while Phrost goes into the history of the term “Weaponized Autism”, and the ways in which young men are victimized by our culture, then weaponized by the worst actors in our culture—against their own best interests.

Then, as always, the show goes off the rails. Enjoy.

