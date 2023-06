Gabe Pearlman is a BJJ Black Belt under one of the first Americans to receive a black belt in the sport, Tim Burrill. We discuss the role training in a full contact style plays in having a meaningful life at all ages, the differences between BJJ gyms, and the value of a BS-free training experience.

Gabe’s school is located in Austin, Texas, and he can be found at ShieldBJJ.net and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/shieldbjjatx/

