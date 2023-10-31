45 Messages From the Dark Web

Steve Mix joins Phrost and recounts his experiences on the darker side of the Internet, the differences between police and soldiers, and art.

Listen here below, or subscribe to The Art of Fighting BS podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

44 Gabe Pearlman on BJJ and Full Contact Training for a Meaningful Life

Gabe Pearlman is a BJJ Black Belt under one of the first Americans to receive a black belt in the sport, Tim Burrill. We discuss the role training in a full contact style plays in having a meaningful life at all ages, the differences between BJJ gyms, and the value of a BS-free training experience.

43 Dungeons and Dragons and Viruses

Dr. Jason Goldsmith (MD, PhD) and attorney Dante Bradley, join us to discuss the massive drama and BS in the... *checks notes* world of Dungeons and Dragons.

42 Matt Thornton on the Nature and Reality of Violence

Matt Thornton of the Straight Blast Gym is an icon in the martial arts world, and in particular, has been beating the drum about functional training even longer than we have. In this conversation we discuss violence, how it is an unavoidable part of the human experience, and how to ensure good men are better at it than bad.

Editorial: No Really – Wash Your Goddamn Hands

A polite, friendly reminder for all your friends and loved ones who are trying to end human civilization

11 Comics And Culture With Steve Mix

Have you ever thought about getting into comics? Well comic shop owner, writer, and combat veteran Steve Mix comes on the podcast to answer...

This is Why You Can’t Change Someone’s Mind With Facts

You're arguing politics with a random stranger on the Internet, reasonably sharing facts that support your argument while asking for them to do the...

Enough is Enough: Instructors, it is NOT okay to have sex with your students

Brass tacks: if you see the people you teach as potential sex partners you're a sexual predator.

Belief in Astrology Predicted by Narcissism and Lower Intelligence

Narcissism and a lack of intelligence predicts one's belief in Astrology. Who'd have guessed? (Not the horoscope section, that's for sure.)

24 Covid Lab Leak Origin Theory

The possibility of a man-made origin for the Coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic has all the usual conspiracy theorist suspects and even...

Wall Street vs. Main Street Round Two – Laws are for Little People

The public may have forgotten about the BS Wall Street got busted pulling, but they're still pulling it.

Math, Magic, or Psychology? The Guerilla War for Wall Street Supremacy

Billionaires do not play by the same rules as the rest of us. They don't even play the same game.

