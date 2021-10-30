29 Bullshido Forums LIVE

In a special edition of the podcast, we’re sharing a recent live conversation held with members of the Bullshido.net forums on various, current hot-button topics, including:
—The illusion of free will and the justice system
—The push to de-gender gendered languages
—Potatoes vs. “potatoes”
—Shaming as a method in effecting changes in behavior
—Exploiting fragile masculinity to sell dudes crap they don’t need
—The difference between being “nice” and being “kind”
Featuring Phrost, C. Gordon, and BKR.