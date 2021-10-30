29 Bullshido Forums LIVE

In a special edition of the podcast, we’re sharing a recent live conversation held with members of the Bullshido.net forums on various, current hot-button topics, including:

—The illusion of free will and the justice system
—The push to de-gender gendered languages
—Potatoes vs. “potatoes”
—Shaming as a method in effecting changes in behavior
—Exploiting fragile masculinity to sell dudes crap they don’t need
—The difference between being “nice” and being “kind”

Featuring Phrost, C. Gordon, and BKR.

Listen here below or on Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher

