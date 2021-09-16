26 Covid Delta Update – Boosters, Kiddos, and Sheep

Dr. Goldsmith comes on the pod to provide us an update on the state of this lovely pandemic, and why we can’t have nice things in general. Topics discussed include:

* How the vaccine actually works, for people who’ve been hit in the head several times.
* Home testing kits.
* Boosters?
* Why vaccinated people are like Anderson Silva (and unvaccinated people are Steven Seagal).
* A prediction on when kids under 12 are actually going to get vaccinated.
* An uncomfortable statistical analysis of the risk to children.
* Bret Weinstein, the Darkhorse-Paste Podcast, the Intellectual Dark Web, and the Dunning-Kruger effect.

Watch the stream here below, or listen on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, Tinder, Minecraft, and Your Mom.

Bullshido News
Why are you even reading this part? This is like the back of a shampoo bottle. Go read another article or something.
The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on Spotify

The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on iTunes

The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on Google Play

The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on Stitcher

Latest articles

Previous article25 The Anime Episode with Gezere

Related articles

25 The Anime Episode with Gezere

News
Taking things down a notch and getting back to our roots, on this episode of the pod we feature the world's toughest Otaku, black belt in half a dozen styles (including the ones that actually count), retired US Army officer, and Bullshido forums legend, "Gezere", to discuss his role in popularizing Anime in the United States, and whatever the hell else he wants to talk about.

The Time Traveler’s Guide to the Worst Timeline

Essays
Congratulations, traveler! You have managed to find your way into the worst timeline. Feel free to panic. Essay on the low-key horror of our current reality, by Steve Mix

Don’t Be the “Fallacy Guy”

News
Nobody is impressed that you know a few Latin phrases, dorkwad. Nor is that an "ad hominem".

Popular articles

Editorial: No Really – Wash Your Goddamn Hands

A polite, friendly reminder for all your friends and loved ones who are trying to end human civilization

11 Comics And Culture With Steve Mix

Have you ever thought about getting into comics? Well comic shop owner, writer, and combat veteran Steve Mix comes on the podcast to answer...

This is Why You Can’t Change Someone’s Mind With Facts

You're arguing politics with a random stranger on the Internet, reasonably sharing facts that support your argument while asking for them to do the...

Enough is Enough: Instructors, it is NOT okay to have sex with your students

Brass tacks: if you see the people you teach as potential sex partners you're a sexual predator.

BS

24 Covid Lab Leak Origin Theory

The possibility of a man-made origin for the Coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic has all the usual conspiracy theorist suspects and even...

Wall Street vs. Main Street Round Two – Laws are for Little People

The public may have forgotten about the BS Wall Street got busted pulling, but they're still pulling it.

Math, Magic, or Psychology? The Guerilla War for Wall Street Supremacy

Billionaires do not play by the same rules as the rest of us. They don't even play the same game.

Discussion: Ashli Babbitt Shooting (Full Video)

Conspiracy theories and false equivalencies are flying around social media on the death of Ashli Babbitt on the Capitol grounds during the riots that took place on January 6th. Join the discussion currently raging on our forums with your take, or simply lurk until you are brave enough to do so.

Newsletter

© Copyright - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv