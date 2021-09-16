26 Covid Delta Update – Boosters, Kiddos, and Sheep

Dr. Goldsmith comes on the pod to provide us an update on the state of this lovely pandemic, and why we can’t have nice things in general. Topics discussed include:
* How the vaccine actually works, for people who’ve been hit in the head several times.
* Home testing kits.
* Boosters?
* Why vaccinated people are like Anderson Silva (and unvaccinated people are Steven Seagal).
* A prediction on when kids under 12 are actually going to get vaccinated.
* An uncomfortable statistical analysis of the risk to children.
* Bret Weinstein, the Darkhorse-Paste Podcast, the Intellectual Dark Web, and the Dunning-Kruger effect.
