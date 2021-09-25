27 Jason Murphy of the Modern Rogue

In the first of a two part series with the crew of The Modern Rogue, a guide to badassery and one of the most popular channels on YouTube. The conversation covers a range of topics including goat-eyeball-plucking, speech jamming, how social media ruins lives, various Throwdown injuries and shenanigans, and a detour into anime featuring our own in-house badass BJ “Gezere” Bradley.

You can find Murphy and his co-host, magician and prankster Brian Bushwood, on YouTube at The Modern Rogue and TheModernRogue.com.

Bonus! Contributing Members on the forums can get exclusive access to outtakes and behind-the-scenes clips in our VIP section.

Phrost
I don't write articles for people who read Vox or the New Yorker, I write articles for people who read microwave pizza instructions more than once but are significantly more dangerous as a group. Head Knuckle at Bullshido
