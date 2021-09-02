25 The Anime Episode with Gezere

Taking things down a notch and getting back to our roots, on this episode of the pod we feature the world’s toughest Otaku, black belt in half a dozen styles (including the ones that actually count), retired US Army officer, and Bullshido forums legend, “Gezere”, to discuss his role in popularizing Anime in the United States, and whatever the hell else he wants to talk about.

Some of you will remember him from the first ever Throwdown held on the East coast back in 2002. Others, from the forums as “Lord Asia” and a few other handles.

Bottom, center-right, delivering a lethal strike to Omega’s… omega.

Listen to the episode below, or on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever else you find podcasts.