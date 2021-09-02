25 The Anime Episode with Gezere

NewsPodcast

Taking things down a notch and getting back to our roots, on this episode of the pod we feature the world’s toughest Otaku, black belt in half a dozen styles (including the ones that actually count), retired US Army officer, and Bullshido forums legend, “Gezere”, to discuss his role in popularizing Anime in the United States, and whatever the hell else he wants to talk about.

Some of you will remember him from the first ever Throwdown held on the East coast back in 2002. Others, from the forums as “Lord Asia” and a few other handles.

Bottom, center-right, delivering a lethal strike to Omega’s… omega.

Listen to the episode below, or on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever else you find podcasts.

Bullshido News
Why are you even reading this part? This is like the back of a shampoo bottle. Go read another article or something.
The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on Spotify

The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on iTunes

The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on Google Play

The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on Stitcher

Latest articles

Previous articleThe Time Traveler’s Guide to the Worst Timeline

Related articles

Popular articles

Editorial: No Really – Wash Your Goddamn Hands

A polite, friendly reminder for all your friends and loved ones who are trying to end human civilization

11 Comics And Culture With Steve Mix

Have you ever thought about getting into comics? Well comic shop owner, writer, and combat veteran Steve Mix comes on the podcast to answer...

This is Why You Can’t Change Someone’s Mind With Facts

You're arguing politics with a random stranger on the Internet, reasonably sharing facts that support your argument while asking for them to do the...

Enough is Enough: Instructors, it is NOT okay to have sex with your students

Brass tacks: if you see the people you teach as potential sex partners you're a sexual predator.

BS

24 Covid Lab Leak Origin Theory

The possibility of a man-made origin for the Coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic has all the usual conspiracy theorist suspects and even...

Wall Street vs. Main Street Round Two – Laws are for Little People

The public may have forgotten about the BS Wall Street got busted pulling, but they're still pulling it.

Math, Magic, or Psychology? The Guerilla War for Wall Street Supremacy

Billionaires do not play by the same rules as the rest of us. They don't even play the same game.

Discussion: Ashli Babbitt Shooting (Full Video)

Conspiracy theories and false equivalencies are flying around social media on the death of Ashli Babbitt on the Capitol grounds during the riots that took place on January 6th. Join the discussion currently raging on our forums with your take, or simply lurk until you are brave enough to do so.

Newsletter

© Copyright - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv