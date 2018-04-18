American Top Team Instructor Willy Hardoy Arrested – “Lewd Behavior with Victim Between 12 and 16 Years Old” (Developing)

This story is developing and we will provide updates as they emerge.

At 9:30 PM EST tonight, Victor Guillermo “Willy” Hardoy, a Brazilian Jiujitsu black belt and instructor at ATT Cape Coral, was arrested and taken into custody for failing to appear on second degree felony charges stemming from a 2016 incident involving a “Lewd/Lascivious Act on a child older than 12”.

The following post from Facebook, which is still public at the moment, is from an individual connected with the subject, according to some reports, the suspect’s wife (we are trying to confirm).