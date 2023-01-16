42 Matt Thornton on the Nature and Reality of Violence

Matt Thornton of the Straight Blast Gym is an icon in the martial arts world, and in particular, has been beating the drum about functional training even longer than we have. In this conversation we discuss violence, how it is an unavoidable part of the human experience, and how to ensure good men are better at it than bad.

His book, The Gift of Violence, is available for pre-order now on Amazon and releases on April 11th. Get the book here: https://amzn.to/3ZvU6JU Follow Matt on Twitter at @aliveness_ape and his gym at https://www.straightblastgym.com.



Listen here below or on any of the major podcasting platforms including iTunes, Spotify, and more, and don’t forget to leave us a 5-star review.