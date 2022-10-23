40 Bivalent Booster BS And Mixed Messages In Public Health

Should you get the new bivalent booster? After all the back and forth between public health officials and social media influencer/grifter cranks, you’d think this would be a simple answer. Unfortunately, data isn’t simple, people are.



Dr. Jason Goldsmith returns to the podcast to provide the latest, BS-free information on the subject. As always, vaccinate yourselves and your loved ones, but the human predisposition to turn everything into an us-vs-them tribalist hellscape of competing narratives almost always lays waste to the facts on every side of an issue.

In this episode

Update on the pandemic

Who should get the vaccine (everyone)? But who should get the latest booster?

Shoutout to Matt and Chris from Decoding the Gurus

Who Dr. Goldsmith would fight in a MMA match

And more…

