40 Bivalent Booster BS And Mixed Messages In Public Health

Should you get the new bivalent booster? After all the back and forth between public health officials and social media influencer/grifter cranks, you’d think this would be a simple answer. Unfortunately, data isn’t simple, people are.
Dr. Jason Goldsmith returns to the podcast to provide the latest, BS-free information on the subject. As always, vaccinate yourselves and your loved ones, but the human predisposition to turn everything into an us-vs-them tribalist hellscape of competing narratives almost always lays waste to the facts on every side of an issue.
In this episode
- Update on the pandemic
- Who should get the vaccine (everyone)? But who should get the latest booster?
- Shoutout to Matt and Chris from Decoding the Gurus
- Who Dr. Goldsmith would fight in a MMA match
- And more…
