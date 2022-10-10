39 When is it ethical to “dox” someone?

Is “doxing” ever okay? It is when we do it! Of course, that’s exactly what literally everyone thinks—from the cheese puff-encrusted incel to the head of investigations for a grass roots consumer protection organization (ours).

In this episode of The Art of Fighting BS podcast, legendary Bullshido investigator and attorney Samuel “Sam Browning” Browning joins us to discuss both the legality and ethics of doxing with current and past examples, including Bullshido’s own use of the practice over the years.

Show Notes

Topics discussed include:

  • The now-defunct Kiwi Farms forum vs transgender activist and streamer Keffals
  • Various investigations and examples of our own use of “doxing”
  • Hypothetical: Joe Rogan’s medical/vaccination records?
  • And more…

Watch the video below, or listen on your favorite podcasting platform:

The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on SpotifyThe Art of Fighting BS Podcast on iTunes The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on Google Play The Art of Fighting BS Podcast on Stitcher

