14 Steroids – Myths and Reality

There’s a billion-dollar industry around BS performance-enhancing supplements, but legendary Bullshido member and supplement industry insider code-named “Roidie McDouchebag” comes on the podcast to separate that BS from facts and provide answers to questions about steroids and other gray and black-market substances you were afraid to ask in more polite company.
