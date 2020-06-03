13 – Qualified Immunity with Clark Neily from CATO

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 30: Police advance on demonstrators who are protesting the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd's death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In light of the recent, nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and similar incidents of excessive force by some law enforcement officers, the subject of Qualified Immunity has been raised as a central factor underlying many of the problems with how the laws are enforced in the United States.

Clark Neily is the Vice President for Criminal Justice at the CATO Institute and an expert on Constitutional Law and was co-council for the historic District of Columbia v. Heller Supreme Court case on the Second Amendment. He joins us on the podcast to address the issue of Qualified Immunity complicating the relationship between police and the public.

Clark Neily, Constitutional Law Scholar at the CATO Institute

Clark can be found on Twitter at @ConLawWarrior and at https://www.cato.org/people/clark-neily

Listen here below, or on your favorite podcasting platform

