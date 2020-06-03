13 – Qualified Immunity with Clark Neily from CATO

In light of the recent, nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and similar incidents of excessive force by some law enforcement officers, the subject of Qualified Immunity has been raised as a central factor underlying many of the problems with how the laws are enforced in the United States.

Clark Neily is the Vice President for Criminal Justice at the CATO Institute and an expert on Constitutional Law and was co-council for the historic District of Columbia v. Heller Supreme Court case on the Second Amendment. He joins us on the podcast to address the issue of Qualified Immunity complicating the relationship between police and the public.

Clark Neily, Constitutional Law Scholar at the CATO Institute

Clark can be found on Twitter at @ConLawWarrior and at https://www.cato.org/people/clark-neily

