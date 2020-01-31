07 – Movies with Matt Foster

Comedian and movie critic Matt Foster is one half of the movie review team from The Nighthawks Podcast. He’s also better known to the members of the Bullshido community as JohnnyCache.

Matt joins us for a roller coaster of a conversation about movies, BS, and movie BS. We cover Tarantino’s take on Bruce Lee in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Joker, whether or not Steven Seagal shat his pants and is a sexual predator of underage girls, Woody Allen, why Woody Allen isn’t in jail or France, the connection between Art Bell and Eddie Bravo, and more.

Listen below or on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Play.

