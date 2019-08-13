#001 Obesity: Fat Shaming vs. Fact-Checking – The Art of Fighting BS Podcast

766 SHARES Share Tweet

With obesity now constituting a national, and even global health crisis, discussing the subject from the perspective of science, and evidence-based medicine takes on a special urgency so we can all work towards genuinely effective solutions.



Our guest for the podcast is Dr. Jason Goldsmith, and the discussion spans the spectrum of reasons why we simply can’t seem to tackle this huge problem, including a behind-the-scenes look at the healthcare industry from the vantage point of a practicing physician.



Listen Now:

Phrost