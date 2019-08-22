02 Gun Control and the Second Amendment – The Art of Fighting BS Podcast

825 SHARES Share Tweet

The second episode of Bullshido’s “The Art of Fighting BS Podcast” is a topic that comes in the wake of what seems to be a spike in mass shootings in the last few weeks.



Joining us to discuss the topic is former Marine combat and weapons instructor and soon-to-be graduate of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Derek Debus; who is also the author of our “No-BS Guide to the Second Amendment and Gun Control“.

In the studio with us for the episode are Phrost, Submessenger, and JnP for what we consider to be a reasonable discussion on the topic with information that should be useful to anyone, regardless of their position on civilian firearms ownership and/or regulation.

Your Thoughts on Gun Control and the Second Amendment?

Don’t forget to chime in on the Forums with your opinions, or leave a comment here, but honestly, nobody reads them. (Did I mention we have actual Forums?)

Click the Play button below, or listen on:

Phrost