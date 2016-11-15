List of BS, Fake, or Biased News Sites

You’re in an argument with someone on Facebook, probably an uncle with an alcohol problem, or a girl you made out with once in high school who grew up to be a “vegan witch” with a YouTube channel, or a teenager who discovered Tumblr and now thinks she has a PhD in Sociology; and you ask them to provide a source to back up what they’re saying.

Well if they use any of the following links, you can now officially dismiss them as being not just wrong, but in a certain sense, responsible for the decline of western civilization.

That’s not hyperbole, because our ability to move forward and improve the lives of everyone on the planet depends on a commitment to understanding the world as it is, not as we want it to be. And the first step in this is to ensure that the information on which we base our decisions is actual information, not BS that’s spread either to support an ideology that runs in conflict with objective reality, or just to make a quick buck off the clicks of the people who want to believe it.

Thankfully there’s an emerging backlash against this dangerous nonsense. One digital good samaratin is Melissa Zimdars, an assistant professor of Communication and Media at Merrimack College. She has compiled a list of the most egregious offenders:

100PercentFedUp.com EnduringVision.com PakAlertPress.com 21stCenturyWire.com FPRNradio.com PoliticalBlindSpot.com 70news.wordpress.com GeoEngineeringWatch.org PoliticalEars.com abcnews.com.co GlobalResearch.ca Politicalo ActivistPost.com GovtSlaves.info PoliticusUSA Addicting Info GulagBound.com PrisonPlanet.com American News X HangTheBankers.com PrisonPlanet.tv AmericanNews.com HumansAreFree.com Private-eye.co.uk AnonNews.co Huzlers ProjectVeritas Associated Media Coverage IfYouOnlyNews Rawstory BeforeItsNews.com Indecision Forever (www.cc.com/indecision) React 365 Being Liberal IJR (Independent Journal Review) RealFarmacy.com BigAmericanNews.com InfoWars RealNewsRightNow.com BigPZone.com Infowars.com Red State Bipartisan Report IntelliHub.com RedFlagNews.com BizPac Review Inquisitor.com RileNews.com Blue Nation Review JonesReport.com Satira Tribune Breitbart LewRockwell.com Sprotspickle.com Cap News (twitter.com/capnews) Liberal America The Blaze ChristWire.org LibertyTalk.fm The Free Thought Project Chronicle.su LibertyUnyielding The New Yorker’s Borowitz Report (satire column) CivicTribune.com LibertyVideos.org The Onion (satire) ClickHole.com (satire/comedy) LMR (LibertyMovementRadio.com) The Other 98% CoastToCoastAM.com MediaMass.net The Reporterz CollectiveEvolution MegynKelly.us The Stately Harold CommonDreams MSNBC.com.co TheDailySheeple.com ConsciousLifeNews.com MSNBC.website TheNewsNerd.com ConservativeOutfitters.com Naha Daily TheRunDownLive.com ConspiracyWire (WideAwakeAmerica.com) National Report TheUsPatriot.com CountdownToZeroTime.com NationalReport.net TruthFrequencyRadio.com CounterPsyOps.com NaturalNews.com Twitchy.com CreamBMP.com NC Scooper UnconfirmedSources.com Crooks and Liars NCT (New Century Times) Upworthy DailyBuzzLive.com News Examiner USA Supreme DailyCurrant.com News-Hound.com US.Blasting.News Daily NewsBin NewsBiscuit.com US Uncut Daily Wire NewsBuzzDaily VeteransToday.com DCClothesLine.com Newslo Walking Times DCGazette.com NewsMutiny.com WakingUpWisconsin.com DerfMagazine.com Newswatch 28 Winning Democrats Disclose.tv Newswatch 33 WitScience.org DrudgeReport.com.co NewsWire-24.com World Net Daily DuffleBlog.com NoDisInfo.com World News Daily Report DuhProgressive.com Now8News WorldTruth.tv Embols.com NowTheEndBegins.com ZeroHedge Empire Herald Occupy Democrats Empire News EmpireNews.com Endingthefed.com (ETF News)

This is the list as of November 2016. To see the most recent updated version, you can click here to see her public Google Doc version of it. As we type this, the document is down from “Too Many Requests”.

Dr. Zimdars also has tips for not falling prey to suspect news sites, which include:

Avoid websites that end in “lo” ex: Newslo (above). These sites specialize in taking a piece of accurate information and then packaging that information with other false or misleading “facts.”

Watch out for websites that end in “.com.co” as they are often fake versions of real news sources.

Watch out if known/reputable news sites are not also reporting on the story. Sometimes lack of coverage is the result of corporate media bias and other factors, but there should typically be more than one source reporting on a topic or event.

Odd domain names generally equal odd and rarely truthful news.

Lack of author attribution may, but not always, signify that the news story is suspect and requires verification.

Don’t be a sucker, and don’t fall into the mounds and mounds of BS that’s out there. Remember: it’s more important to be right than to believe you are, no matter how uncomfortable it may be to correct your false understanding of a subject with new facts.

