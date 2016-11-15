Quantcast

List of BS, Fake, or Biased News Sites
You’re in an argument with someone on Facebook, probably an uncle with an alcohol problem, or a girl you made out with once in high school who grew up to be a “vegan witch” with a YouTube channel, or a teenager who discovered Tumblr and now thinks she has a PhD in Sociology; and you ask them to provide a source to back up what they’re saying.

Well if they use any of the following links, you can now officially dismiss them as being not just wrong, but in a certain sense, responsible for the decline of western civilization.

That’s not hyperbole, because our ability to move forward and improve the lives of everyone on the planet depends on a commitment to understanding the world as it is, not as we want it to be. And the first step in this is to ensure that the information on which we base our decisions is actual information, not BS that’s spread either to support an ideology that runs in conflict with objective reality, or just to make a quick buck off the clicks of the people who want to believe it.

Thankfully there’s an emerging backlash against this dangerous nonsense. One digital good samaratin is Melissa Zimdars, an assistant professor of Communication and Media at Merrimack College. She has compiled a list of the most egregious offenders:

100PercentFedUp.com EnduringVision.com PakAlertPress.com
21stCenturyWire.com FPRNradio.com PoliticalBlindSpot.com
70news.wordpress.com GeoEngineeringWatch.org PoliticalEars.com
abcnews.com.co GlobalResearch.ca Politicalo
ActivistPost.com GovtSlaves.info PoliticusUSA
Addicting Info GulagBound.com PrisonPlanet.com
American News X HangTheBankers.com PrisonPlanet.tv
AmericanNews.com HumansAreFree.com Private-eye.co.uk
AnonNews.co Huzlers ProjectVeritas
Associated Media Coverage IfYouOnlyNews Rawstory
BeforeItsNews.com Indecision Forever (www.cc.com/indecision) React 365
Being Liberal IJR (Independent Journal Review) RealFarmacy.com
BigAmericanNews.com InfoWars RealNewsRightNow.com
BigPZone.com Infowars.com Red State
Bipartisan Report IntelliHub.com RedFlagNews.com
BizPac Review Inquisitor.com RileNews.com
Blue Nation Review JonesReport.com Satira Tribune
Breitbart LewRockwell.com Sprotspickle.com
Cap News (twitter.com/capnews) Liberal America The Blaze
ChristWire.org LibertyTalk.fm The Free Thought Project
Chronicle.su LibertyUnyielding The New Yorker’s Borowitz Report (satire column)
CivicTribune.com LibertyVideos.org The Onion (satire)
ClickHole.com (satire/comedy) LMR (LibertyMovementRadio.com) The Other 98%
CoastToCoastAM.com MediaMass.net The Reporterz
CollectiveEvolution MegynKelly.us The Stately Harold
CommonDreams MSNBC.com.co TheDailySheeple.com
ConsciousLifeNews.com MSNBC.website TheNewsNerd.com
ConservativeOutfitters.com Naha Daily TheRunDownLive.com
ConspiracyWire (WideAwakeAmerica.com) National Report TheUsPatriot.com
CountdownToZeroTime.com NationalReport.net TruthFrequencyRadio.com
CounterPsyOps.com NaturalNews.com Twitchy.com
CreamBMP.com NC Scooper UnconfirmedSources.com
Crooks and Liars NCT (New Century Times) Upworthy
DailyBuzzLive.com News Examiner USA Supreme
DailyCurrant.com News-Hound.com US.Blasting.News
Daily NewsBin NewsBiscuit.com US Uncut
Daily Wire NewsBuzzDaily VeteransToday.com
DCClothesLine.com Newslo Walking Times
DCGazette.com NewsMutiny.com WakingUpWisconsin.com
DerfMagazine.com Newswatch 28 Winning Democrats
Disclose.tv Newswatch 33 WitScience.org
DrudgeReport.com.co NewsWire-24.com World Net Daily
DuffleBlog.com NoDisInfo.com World News Daily Report
DuhProgressive.com Now8News WorldTruth.tv
Embols.com NowTheEndBegins.com ZeroHedge
Empire Herald Occupy Democrats
Empire News
EmpireNews.com
Endingthefed.com (ETF News)

This is the list as of November 2016. To see the most recent updated version, you can click here to see her public Google Doc version of it. As we type this, the document is down from “Too Many Requests”.

The fact that this is down actually warms our angry little heart; it's a good sign for Humanity

Dr. Zimdars also has tips for not falling prey to suspect news sites, which include:

  • Avoid websites that end in “lo” ex: Newslo (above). These sites specialize in taking a piece of accurate information and then packaging that information with other false or misleading “facts.”
  • Watch out for websites that end in “.com.co” as they are often fake versions of real news sources.
  • Watch out if known/reputable news sites are not also reporting on the story. Sometimes lack of coverage is the result of corporate media bias and other factors, but there should typically be more than one source reporting on a topic or event.
  • Odd domain names generally equal odd and rarely truthful news.
  • Lack of author attribution may, but not always, signify that the news story is suspect and requires verification.

Don’t be a sucker, and don’t fall into the mounds and mounds of BS that’s out there. Remember: it’s more important to be right than to believe you are, no matter how uncomfortable it may be to correct your false understanding of a subject with new facts.

