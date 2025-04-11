57 Griffin Barber

Griffin Barber is a retired police officer, science fiction and fantasy author, and Editor for Baen Books. He also hosts and produced The Baen Free Radio Hour. We talk about the mind-blowing scale of the 1632 (“Ring of Fire”) series in which Griffin has written, up and coming authors, and the role SciFi/Fantasy plays as a tool to sort out our biggest challenges in society.

02:04 Meet Griffin Barber

02:38 The 1632 Series: Time-Traveling West Virginia

03:52 Slogging through the Wheel of Time Series

06:10 Historical Research and Writing Challenges

09:48 Exploring the Mughal Empire and Historical Figures

46:46 The Impact of Social Media on Activism and Isabel Barber’s Sociology Paper

49:29 How I Met Griffin: A Funny Story

51:19 Military Leadership and Training Evolution

53:12 Discussing Characters and Themes in 1632 Series

56:23 Old Southern Predator: The Mead Story

01:02:24 Current Projects and Future Plans

01:13:44 The Influence of Science Fiction on Society

01:15:24 Reflections on Authors and Their Works

01:20:57 Closing Thoughts and Future Collaborations

Show Notes and Links

https://www.baen.com

Isabelle Barber’s co-authored paper on the effects of student activism

Wikipedia entry on the 1632/Ring of Fire series

Review referenced in the show

Listen here below, or anywhere you weirdos find podcasts

Bullshido News
