57 Griffin Barber

Griffin Barber is a retired police officer, science fiction and fantasy author, and Editor for Baen Books. He also hosts and produced The Baen Free Radio Hour. We talk about the mind-blowing scale of the 1632 (“Ring of Fire”) series in which Griffin has written, up and coming authors, and the role SciFi/Fantasy plays as a tool to sort out our biggest challenges in society.
02:04 Meet Griffin Barber
02:38 The 1632 Series: Time-Traveling West Virginia
03:52 Slogging through the Wheel of Time Series
06:10 Historical Research and Writing Challenges
09:48 Exploring the Mughal Empire and Historical Figures
46:46 The Impact of Social Media on Activism and Isabel Barber’s Sociology Paper
49:29 How I Met Griffin: A Funny Story
51:19 Military Leadership and Training Evolution
53:12 Discussing Characters and Themes in 1632 Series
56:23 Old Southern Predator: The Mead Story
01:02:24 Current Projects and Future Plans
01:13:44 The Influence of Science Fiction on Society
01:15:24 Reflections on Authors and Their Works
01:20:57 Closing Thoughts and Future Collaborations
Show Notes and Links
Isabelle Barber’s co-authored paper on the effects of student activism
Wikipedia entry on the 1632/Ring of Fire series