21 Year End Podcast – 2020 Final Thoughts and F-Words

In the last podcast of 2020, Phrost and Submessenger review and ruminate on the events and hot-button topics of the past year, from culture war skirmishes to natural and man-made catastrophes.
Topics include:
- Which celebrity death should you care about, if any?
- Which game show host should have died instead of Alex Trebek?
- What role should shame play in changing public behavior?
- Why and how both sides of the political spectrum weaponize postmodernism
- and the difference between conspiracies and conspiracy theories.