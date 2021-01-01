21 Year End Podcast – 2020 Final Thoughts and F-Words

In the last podcast of 2020, Phrost and Submessenger review and ruminate on the events and hot-button topics of the past year, from culture war skirmishes to natural and man-made catastrophes.

Topics include:

Which celebrity death should you care about, if any?

Which game show host should have died instead of Alex Trebek?

What role should shame play in changing public behavior?

Why and how both sides of the political spectrum weaponize postmodernism

and the difference between conspiracies and conspiracy theories.