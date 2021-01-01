21 Year End Podcast – 2020 Final Thoughts and F-Words

In the last podcast of 2020, Phrost and Submessenger review and ruminate on the events and hot-button topics of the past year, from culture war skirmishes to natural and man-made catastrophes.

Watch below, or subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts

Topics include:

  • Which celebrity death should you care about, if any?
  • Which game show host should have died instead of Alex Trebek?
  • What role should shame play in changing public behavior?
  • Why and how both sides of the political spectrum weaponize postmodernism
  • and the difference between conspiracies and conspiracy theories.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR