09 Blackmonk: SAMBO, Street Fighting, Punk Rock

512 SHARES Share Tweet

What’s it like to have someone actually gouge your eye out AND grab your dudebits in a fight and still win that fight? This guy can tell you!

On this episode of The Art of Fighting BS podcast, we have an international SAMBO competitor who goes by the name of “Blackmonk” on the Bullshido forums. He’s also the frontman for the band Bullshit Detector, if that ain’t just f’n awesome.

We discuss what it’s like to compete overseas, the difference between how Americans and how Russians train, and he’s brought along a few grizzly war stories from the Austin punk rock scene.

Submessenger, Slideyfoot, Naszir, Blackmonk, and JNP