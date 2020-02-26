09 Blackmonk: SAMBO, Street Fighting, Punk Rock
What’s it like to have someone actually gouge your eye out AND grab your dudebits in a fight and still win that fight? This guy can tell you!
On this episode of The Art of Fighting BS podcast, we have an international SAMBO competitor who goes by the name of “Blackmonk” on the Bullshido forums. He’s also the frontman for the band Bullshit Detector, if that ain’t just f’n awesome.
We discuss what it’s like to compete overseas, the difference between how Americans and how Russians train, and he’s brought along a few grizzly war stories from the Austin punk rock scene.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Android | Google Podcasts | RSS
Bullshido News
Related Articles
Belief in Demons is Harmful to Mental Health
With everything going on in the world today —war, terrorism, financial instability, Cheetos— why do people still bother worrying about
05 Andrew Vaillencourt
Judo? In my Science Fiction? By an author who isn’t trying to make a political statement? HELL YES.
Medieval Marital Arts – Combat Marriage Counseling
You read that right: marital, not martial. Over the years we’ve all had a chuckle when knuckleheads got the two
No commentsWrite a comment
Write a Comment
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Your Reply