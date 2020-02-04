08 Impeachment 2020

We’re releasing this “emergency” episode of the podcast to address all the misinformation about impeachment. Unlike your alcoholic uncle or the manager of the Jiffy Lube you went to high school with that’s somehow still on your friends list, our guest, Derek Debus, actually has a law degree and he breaks down this whole thing in a non-partisan, BS-free manner.

Stay tuned after the credits for an information update recorded today!

