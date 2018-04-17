List of Martial Arts Instructors who are Sexual Predators

We have a problem with sports coaching, where sexual predators in positions of responsibilities come into contact with kids, and bad things happen.

In many states, rigorous licensing is required to open a daycare, but in most states, anyone may hang up a shingle, call themselves a martial arts instructor, and open an after school kids program.

More concerning, even after conviction of sexual crimes, many of these convicted sexual offenders merely move to another location after their conviction, hang up their martial arts shingle, and begin coaching kids again.

There is a failure of caveat emptor “let the buyer beware”, and parents fail to run background checks on the coaches they entrust their children, or their own persons to.

Crowd source public advocacy groups, such as Bullshido, help increase the level of public awareness and caveat emptor when these situations arise.

Here is a short list of martial arts instructors who were discovered to be sexual offenders.

BJJ: Brazilian Jiujitsu Sex Offenders

Scott Brian Naugle

In 2003, Scott Brian Naugle pled guilty and was convicted of sexual battery against a child less than 13 years of age in the state of Tennessee. He subsequently moved to Maryland in order to avoid registering as a sex offender (Joyner). Naugle was the owner and head instructor of Leverage Jiu Jitsu Academy in Fulton, Maryland, which advertises classes for children as young as 4 (Djokovic, “BJJ Black Belt Scott Naugle”).

David Arnebeck

In 2013, David Arnebeck pled guilty and was convicted of fifth-degree criminal sexual misconduct in Hennepin County, Minnesota for fondling a fifteen year-old girl while she slept at his house. Arnebeck is the owner and head instructor of Warrior’s Cove, which has three martial arts training centers in the Twin Cities area (Walsh). The company’s website advertises classes for children as young as seven (“Kids and Family”).

Romolo Barros Silva

In 2002, Romolo Barros Silva was convicted of sexual assault of three women in Maui, Hawaii (“2 More Convicted”). Silva is an instructor at Brazilian Freestyle Jiu Jitsu, a martial arts academy which offers classes for both children and adults (“Staff”).

Eben Kaneshiro

In 2015, Eben Kaneshiro was arrested in Deschutes County, Oregon and charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy of a boy under the age of 12. Kaneshiro was the owner of New Breed Jiu Jitsu Academy from 2007 until his arrest. The academy offered children’s classes (Wasserstrom). Kaneshiro committed suicide while in prison, and left detectives a note indicating that he had numerous other victims in the Portland area (Stabler).

Paul Saucido

In 2009, Saucido was arrested in Austin, Texas and charged with two counts of sexual assault for raping a woman twice. Witnesses confirmed that Saucido raped the woman while she was unconscious and lying face down on the couch (“ME TV Producer”). Saucido subsequently opened a martial arts school in Austin, Zen Fit, which he operated from 2010-2016 despite being registered as a sex offender (Saucido).

Cristiano Oliveira

In 2015, Cristiano Oliveira of Yakima, Washington was convicted on two counts of third-degree child rape for assaulting a teenage girl who was a student of his while he was head instructor at Gracie Barra Jiu Jitsu Academy of Yakima. The assaults occurred between 2008 and 2010, beginning when the girl was fourteen years old (Meyers). The Gracie Barra Northwest Kids’ Team currently lists Oliveira as “Head Youth Instructor” of the Yakima school on its website (“GB NW Schools”).

Shon Baker

Shon Baker of Tacoma, Washington, was convicted in 1994 of first-degree child molestation for sexually assaulting a 3 year-old girl and a 6 year-old boy, both of whom were family members (Glenn). Despite being classified as a level 3 sex offender, Baker was part of the coaching staff at Team Psycho MMA in Tacoma until his public outing in 2009.

Joao Pierini

In 2007, Joao Pierini pled no contest to charges that he molested an underage teenaged boy in Half Moon Bay, California after inviting the victim and several other underage boys into his studio to drink beer. Pierini was sentenced to a year in jail and three years probation. Following his release from prison, Pierini, who held a third-degree black belt at the time, taught martial arts classes at The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu School in Half Moon Bay, despite being a registered sex offender (“Sex Offender Faces Hearing”).

Marcel Goncalves

In March of 2018, Mario Goncalves, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor at Fight Sports in Naples, Florida, was arrested for having sexual intercourse with an underaged female student. Goncalves confessed to having sex with the girl both in the gym and at his home (Viloria).

Justin Ray Dutcher

Justin Ray Dutcher, was convicted in 2011 of sexual abuse of a minor for sexually assaulting a 15 year-old female student while he was an instructor at Stevensville Martial Arts in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland (Stephenson). Dutcher was subsequently reported to be coaching martial arts again in December of 2017 at World Class Martial Arts Center, in Ashland, Virginia, and charged with failing to update his employment information in the sex offender registry. World Class Martial Arts Center offers classes for both children and adults (Harvey).

Samuel David Lewis

Samuel David Lewis, the former owner of BQuick Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Stephenville, Texas, was convicted in 2016 of sexually assaulting a 14 year-old female student. The victim testified that Lewis had sex with her on two occasions in the bathroom of his gym. The relationship was discovered when Lewis’ wife found Facebook messages exchanged between the two (Owens).

Hermes Franca Barros

In 2012 Hermes Franca Barros pled guilty and was convicted of one count of unlawful penetration and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Franca, a former lightweight title contender in Ultimate Fighting Championship, sexually abused an underaged female student while he was the operator of Team Hermes Franca Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Clackamas, Oregon (Bailey).

Michael Rousell

In, February of 2018, Michael Roussel of Belleville, Missouri was found guilty of possession of child pornography. Roussel worked as a martial arts instructor and youth program program coordinator at S.I.M.S. Martial Arts and Fitness Academy (Zahar). Each of the videos and images which police recovered from Roussel’s electronic devices showed children below the age of 13. Roussel was caught after attempting to share the material through Craigslist (Benchaabane).

Aldo Batista dos Santos

In 2015, Aldo Batista dos Santos, the owner and operator of ABC Jiu Jitsu in Nashua, New Hampshire, was convicted of felony sexual assault of a 13 year-old girl. The victim was a student who took classes from dos Santos several times a week (Shalhoup).

Sex Offenders in Other Martial Arts

Akram Sleit

Akram Sleit of Sarasota, Florida, was convicted in 2016 of molesting girls aged 12-15 (“Akram Labib Sleit”). Sleit, then the owner of Sarasota Fight and Fitness club, assaulted the girls while he was their boxing coach. Three victims reported that Sleit had repeatedly groped them while helping them stretch (Johnson).

Albert George Williams

In 2017, Albert George Williams was convicted in Lake Elsinore, California, of multiple counts of sex crimes against children, including nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 years of age and one count of digital penetration/oral copulation on a child under 10 years of age (Steinberg). Williams was operating a martial arts school out of his garage, where he taught karate and Taekwondo, despite having a previous sex-related conviction. Police opened an investigation when a 10 year-old student reported to her parents that he had molested her and discovered that Williams had molested multiple other children. Williams frightened the children from talking by telling them that his son was a violent gang member who would retaliate if they were caught “snitching” (Schiavone).

John Garcia

In 2013, John Garcia of Sarasota, Florida was convicted of sexually abusing four female students while he was a karate teacher at Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences. The girls ranged in age from 12 to 14 in 2005 and 2006 when the assaults occurred. Garcia pled no contest and was sentenced to 20 years in prison (McFarland).

Leah Wright

In 2017, Leah Wright was found guilty on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Wright assaulted a 14 year-old girl while she was an instructor at Mitchell’s Martial Arts in Salisbury, Maryland and also acted as a lookout while the girl was assaulted by Zachariah Bennett, another instructor at the school (Winkler).

Zachariah Bennett

Zachariah Bennett, a former karate instructor at Mitchell’s Martial Arts in Salisbury, Maryland, was convicted of sexually assaulting 3 female students who were between the ages of 13 and 15 (Coronel). He assaulted one victim in the bathroom of the martial arts facility and another in a van during a field trip in Ocean City. Bennett “groomed” his victims before assaulting them and began by sending one 13 year-old victim pictures of his private parts (Culvyhouse).

David M. Gunzburg

In 2012, David M. Gunzburg, an instructor at Mitchell’s Martial Arts in Salisbury, Maryland, was convicted of soliciting a minor. Gunzburg had exchanged lewd emails with an undercover cop who he believed to be a 13 year-old girl (Culvyhouse).

Oscar Garnica

In 2017, Oscar Garnica, owner of Choice Martial Arts in Kennewick, Washington was convicted of third degree child molestation for sexually assaulting a 14 year-old student. Garnica, who was also a high school math teacher, confessed to groping and kissing the girl while she was helping with a project at his dojo (Kraemer).

Robert “Toby” Young

In 2017, Robert “Toby” Young, owner of Young’s Tae-Kwon-Do in LaGrange, Georgia, pleaded guilty and was convicted on charges that he molested a female student under the age of 16. Details that emerged during the course of the trial indicated that Young likely had other victims, including another former student who testified that he molested her when she 12 years old. Young had been previously been convicted of having sex with a minor in 1995 (Ruberti).

Corey J. Ruel

Corey J. Ruel, a former Karate instructor at Attleboro YMCA in Massachusetts, pleaded guilty and was convicted of three counts of statutory rape of a 13 year-old girl. Ruel confessed to repeatedly having sex with the 13 year old at the Attleboro YMCA over a period of 8 months while he was an instructor there (Linton).

James Ly Tran

In 2017, James Ly Tran of Lafayette, Indiana was sentenced to 64 years in prison after being convicted on 10 counts of child molestation (Wilkins). Investigators discovered that Tran molested children as young as 4 years old beginning in 2009 and that he also forced victims to watch pornographic videos and to touch each other while taking baths. Tran, who was also a foster parent, claimed on the biography section of his Facebook page that he operated a dojo for students with special needs (Paul).

Jared Scott Faulkner

In 2017, Jared Scott Faulkner of Raytown, Missouri, was convicted in federal court of sending and receiving child pornography over the internet. Images discovered on Faulkner’s computer depicted men raping and sodomizing prepubescent girls. Some of the images police recovered were of a 7 year-old girl who was a student at Lee’s Summit Martial Arts Studio, where Faulkner worked as a coach. The images appeared to have been taken on his phone (Fox, Jeff).

Andrew J. Kim

In 2016, Andrew J. Kim was convicted of sexually assaulting 3 girls who were below the age of 10 while he was an instructor at Oh’s Tae Kwon Do in Seminole, Florida from 2012 to 2015 (Hirschfield). Kim molested two female students, ages 6 and 7, in the bathroom of the school and forced a third girl, who was 8 years old, to engage in sex acts with him in a van meant to transport students to the after school martial arts program (Farquhar).

John Smith

In 2017, John Smith, the owner and karate instructor at Serenity Martial Arts in Scranton, Pennsylvania, was found guilty of indecent assault against a 9 year-old boy. Smith spanked the boy and encouraged him to strip naked on multiple occasions during private lessons (Michlowski).

Marcellus White

In 2017, Marcellus White, a former New Orleans police officer, was convicted on five counts of sexual battery for raping multiple boys under the age of 13 over a span of 16 years. Several victims reported that the assaults occurred while White, who they referred to as “Sensei Mark,” was their karate instructor at Iberville Scorpions Karate Academy, which he co-founded in 1998. White was also the president of Beta Club, a youth mentoring group. White used his position as a police officer to deter his victims from coming forward (Daley).

Bruce Arlie Harvey

In 2017 Bruce Arlie Harvey, a Virginia police officer who was also a karate instructor at Virginia Tong Leong School of Martial Arts, pled guilty to assaulting two underage female karate students and to possession of child pornography (Early). The assaults began when the girls were approximately 13 years old and occurred while Harvey was giving them private lessons and escorting them to out-of-state competitions.

Investigators also recovered a film clip of Harvey engaged in a sex act with one of the girls (Enchassi).

Charlie Mabern Hamrick

Charlie Mabern Hamrick of Pensacola, Florida, was convicted in 2017 of sexually molesting a young boy over a three year period and was also charged with molesting multiple other boys. The victim was 8 years old when the abuse began (Kennedy). In addition to working as a karate instructor, Hamrick worked as an assistant high school football coach and also as a youth pastor and Sunday school teacher at two local churches. Hamrick was found to have used these positions to access his victims (Pelisek).

Jose Tejada

In 2014, Jose Tejada of Palo Alto, California was found guilty of the 1993 forcible rape of his then 15 year-old cousin. Tejada, who was employed at Ernie Reyes West Coast Martial Arts in Mountain View, raped the girl in a backroom of the gym after she came in for an introductory lesson. Two other witnesses in the case reported that Tejada had assaulted them at two other martial arts studios in the area, one of which was co-owned by Tejada (Dremann).

Chase Woolman

In 2016, Chase Woolman of Lake Wales, Florida was found guilty of sexual battery of a child by a custodial adult. Woolman, who was head instructor at Tae Kwon Do School of Excellence in Lake Wales, coerced a 16 year-old student into engaging in sex acts with him (Schottelkotte).

Forrest Rindels

In 2016, Forrest Rindels of Waterloo, Iowa was found guilty of possessing and receiving child ponography. Rindels was the owner of two martial arts schools in Texas before he relocated to Iowa in 2014 (Cross Timbers Gazette Staff) (Strader). Investigators found that Rindels had approximately 500,000 child pornography images, as well as videos, on his computer (the Associated Press “Iowa Man Found”).

Richard Perez

Richard Perez, the owner of Perez Kenpo Karate in Vinton, Virginia, was found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old student. The girl began taking lessons from Perez when she was 12 years old. Perez engaged in sex acts with the student on multiple occasions at his karate studio and in his home (Forman).

Steven Douglas Adams

In 2016 Steven Douglas Adams, a martial arts instructor and high school teacher at Burlington Christian Academy in North Carolina, was found guilty of possession of child pornography. Douglas ran a studio called Cross Training Martial Arts, which specialized in teaching Christian martial arts and also offered classes for students with developmental disabilities. Adams was also teaching taekwondo at another local martial arts school at the time of his arrest (Janicello).

William Odell Sapp

William Odell Sapp, of Yadkinville, North Carolina was convicted in 2016 of two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Sapp helped teach at Bill Daniels Karate school. Two underage males who were 15 and 16 years old at the time reported to police that Sapp had sexually assaulted them. Several other underage boys told police that he initiated inappropriate conversations with them. Some of the incidents occurred in the karate school and others occurred in the home where Sapp was staying (Ignasiak).

Anthony Joseph Henkels

In 2015, Anthony Joseph Henkels was discovered by police to be in possession of child ponography. A search of his home also revealed that he had sent child pornography. Henkels was an instructor at Karate Institute in Upland, California (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department).

Daniel Resto-Ortiz

In 2015, Daniel Resto-Ortiz, an instructor at a taekwondo studio in Bedford, New Hampshire, was found guilty of sexual conduct with a 15 year-old female student. Resto-Ortiz kissed the girl on numerous occasions at the studio and used his cell phone to send her pictures of his genitals (“Lowell Man Sentenced”). Resto-Ortiz was one of three employees of the school arrested in relation to charges of child endangerment (“3rd Taekwondo Employee Arrested”).

George Mendoza-Valentino

In 2015, George Mendoza-Valentino, an instructor at a martial arts academy in Springfield, New Jersey, pled guilty to charges that he sexually abused a 13 year-old student. Valentino-Mendoza assaulted the girl at the martial arts academy on multiple occasions over the course of a month. He also sent the girl sexually explicit photos of himself and asked that she do the same (Haydon).

Adam Butcher

In 2015, Adam Butcher of Ogden, Utah was found guilty of sexually abusing a 13 year-old girl. Butcher was the head instructor at a local martial arts studio called Evolution Martial Arts. Butcher molested the victim on multiple occasions and assaulted her with a sex object (Rivera).

Alis Islam Morey

In 2015, Ali Islam Morey, an instructor at Professional Karate Studios in Blaine, Minnesota was found guilty of sending sexually explicit messages to a 12 female year-old student. Police found that Morey had sent the girl pictures of his genitalia and that he also sent similar messages to three other underage students (Horner).

William Schellinger

In 2015, William Schellinger of Campbellsport, Michigan, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15 year-old student at the martial arts school where he was an instructor. Schellinger assaulted the girl on multiple occasions and also took nude photos of the girl with his cell phone. Schellinger convinced the girl not to report the assaults by threatening to shoot himself if she did (“Former Martial Arts Instructor”).

Derick Lee

In 2015, Derick Lee, an instructor at El Monte Kung Fu Training Academy in California, was convicted of sexually assaulting three teen students. Lee was found guilty of child molestation, sexual penetration by foreign object and lewd act upon a child (Gonzales). The assaults occurred inside the martial arts school (Larkin).

Thomas Franklin Ary

In 2015, Thomas Franklin Ary was was found guilty of molesting an 8 year-old girl at the Georgia karate studio where he was an instructor. The assaults occurred on multiple occasions while the girl was in summer camp at the school (Dickson).

Seth Sykes

In 2015, Seth Sykes, a karate teacher, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16 year-old student at his martial arts school in Fort Collins, Colorado. Sykes groped and fondled the teen girl on dozens of occasions over the course of several months and also sent her thousands of sexually explicit text messages (Pohl).

Scott Alan Flood

In 2015, Scott Alan Flood of Tempe, Arizona, pled guilty to molesting a 5 year-old girl at the daycare where he was employed as a karate teacher. Flood taught karate to boys and girls ages 3-6 at local preschools and daycares. An investigation by police revealed that Flood had been investigated two years earlier for molesting a different 5 year-old girl (Praga).

Jason Christofer Quero

Jason Christofer Quero of Livermore, California was found guilty of sexually assaulting two underage girls at the school where he was employed as a campus supervisor. Quero also ran an after-school karate program on campus under the name Golden State Seibukan Academy. Investigators found that Quero had multiple sexual encounters at the school with female students who were under the age of 16 at the time (Alund and Bay Area News Group).

Raul Villacaña

In 2015, Raula Villacaña, co-owner of Villacaña Fitness in Raymondville, Texas, pled guilty to sexually abusing a 14 year-old girl who was taking martial arts classes at his gym. Villacaña was one of two men at the gym arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor (Vindell).

Brant Perkins

In 2015, Brant Perkins, an instructor at Isshinryu Karate Academy in Maine, was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography. Perkins, who was 54 at the time, had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15 year-old female student and instructed her to lie about it. Police also found that Perkins’ phone contained pictures of prepubescent girls engaged in sex acts with adult men (“Jury Finds Karate Instructor”).

Tony E. Harris Jr.

Tony E. Harris Jr., the owner of Invicta Martial Arts Academy in southwestern Illinois, was found guilty of child sex abuse for engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15 year-old student (“Illinois Child Sex Offender”). Harris Jr. sexually abused the girl at the martial arts studio and in his apartment (Hundsdorfer).

Christopher M. Horton

In 2014, Christopher M. Horton, a martial arts instructor in Belleville, Missouri, was sentenced to 90 years in prison for sexually exploiting three minors who were students at academy (Currier). Horton recorded numerous videos of himself sexually assaulting children in the studio. The victims were ages 6, 8, and 10. Police also recovered 57 pornographic videos of children from Horton’s phone (Levin).

Triantafilos Tottas

In 2014, Triantafilos Tottas was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor at the Illinois taekwondo studio where he worked as an instructor. Tottas was charged with molesting an 8 year-old boy who took lessons at the school on three occasions (Crimesider Staff). Tottas fled his last known address, and his location was unknown as of March, 2018 (“Illinois Child Sex Offender-Triantafilos”).

Alexander Johnson

In 2015, Alexander Johnson, a former martial arts instructor in Boca Raton, Florida, was found guilty of enticing a 12 year-old girl to engage in a sexual relationship with him while she was his student. Johnson initially befriended the girl by claiming that he could get her poetry published after discovering that she had an interest in creative writing. FBI agents also found Johnson in possession of naked photos of the victim (McMahon).

Meng Ricky Wong

In 2014, Meng Ricky Wong, an instructor at Tat Wong Kung Fu Academy in San Mateo, California, was convicted of molesting two underage girls (Ivie). The two victims, who were ages 9 and 11, told police that while they students were at the academy, Wong had taken them upstairs and groped them (“Kung Fu Instructor”).

Joby Clark

Joby Clark, the former co-owner of a Butoku Karate Dojo in Macomb Township, Michigan was convicted of engaging in sex acts with a 14 year-old female student. Clark had known the girl since she was 10 or 11 and engaged in oral sex with her at the dojo on multiple occasions (Cook).

Ryan Staples

In 2015, Ryan Staples of Chateaugay, New York, was sentenced to 90 years in prison for molesting three children and for the production of child pornography. Staples operated two karate schools in the area. Staples pled guilty to molesting boys who were ages 9, 11, and 13. Police also found that Staples had made of himself assaulting each of the victims (“Former North Country Karate”).

Nelson Ivan Del Valle-Nazario

In 2018, Nelson Del Valle-Nazario, the owner and coach at Undisputed Fitness & Martial Arts in Tampa, Florida, was sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery of a minor under the age of 12 (French). Del Valle Nazario, who was also a former professional mixed martial arts fighter, raped a female student repeatedly over of a period of 18 months, beginning when she was 11 years old (Bissell).

Juan Melesio Flores

In 2015, Juan Melesio Flores, a karate instructor in Tierrasanta, California was convicted of oral copulation on a minor (Nguyen). Flores, the co-owner and instructor at Z-Ultimate Studio, was charged with sexually assaulting a 14 year-old male student and another boy. The victim, who had a developmental disorder, had been enrolled in karate classes to improve his social skills (London and Tevrizian).

Umar Love

In 2104, Umar Love, owner of Evolved Martial Arts in Victorville, California was found guilty of multiple sexual offenses against minors, including one count of lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old and one count of rape by force or fear. Love was charged with sexual assaulting six different teenagers, all of whom were students at his studio (Johnson).

James Butler

In 2013 James Butler, owner of Butler’s Academy of Fighting Arts in Albany, Oregon, was convicted of sexually abusing a child at his studio (Craig). The victim was under the age of 10 when the abuse occurred. The studio specialized in teaching martial arts to children (Ingalls).

Thomas Donahue

In 2013, Thomas Donahue, a karate coach and owner of T & P Martial Arts in Lexington, Massachusetts, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 7 year-old student. On multiple occasions, Donahue asked the girl to come into his office after class to help him with his leg brace and then assaulted her. Donahue gave the girl candy and asked her not to tell anyone (Parker).

Nicholas Ivesdal

In 2013, Nicholas Ivesdal, owner and teacher at Three Feathers Martial Arts in Bullshead, Arizona, was found guilty of sexually abusing a student. Surveillance footage showed of Ivesdal molesting an 8 year-old girl at the studio (Seckler).

Ralph “Eugene” Todd III

In 2014, Ralph “Eugene” Todd III, a martial arts instructor in Menlo Park, California, was convicted of child sex abuse and possession of child pornography. Todd, who had been a teacher at Kim’s Tae Kwon Do academy for twelve years, pled no contest to charges that he fondled a 9 year-old student during a private lesson. Police also found child pornography on his computer (Brundage).

Wade Robert Hoover

In 2016, Wade Robert Hoover, the owner and head instructor of two martial arts studios in Maine, was convicted of multiple sexual assaults of two boys who were below the age of 12. Hoover also made videos of the assaults, many of which showed the boys apparently unconscious. Hoover’s martial arts schools offered classes to students as young as 3 (Adams).

Michael Anthony Mason

In 2012, Michael Anthony Mason, a martial arts instructor in Enid, Oklahoma, was found guilty of transmitting child pornography over the internet (Rains 2012). Mason was an instructor at a martial arts program for at-risk youth called America’s Kids Against Crime (Rains 2011).

Michael Koke

In 2012, Michael Koke, a taekwondo instructor in Springfield Township, Ohio, confessed to sexual abusing a 7 year-old girl. Koke forced the 7 year-old to apply lotion to his genitals while he gratified himself and watched pornographic videos (“Martial Arts Instructor Admits”). Koke, an 8th degree black belt in taekwondo, gave lessons at several locations, including his home (Fox19 Digital Media Staff).

Ronald Seabridge Sr.

In 2014, Ronald Seabridge Sr., owner of Brass Dragon Karate in Lumberton, Texas, was found guilty of possessing and distributing child pornography (“Jury Finds Lumberton”). Photos which Seabridge Sr. posted to Brass Dragon Karate’s Facebook Page show young children training at the school (Brass Dragon Karate).

Steven Mazer

In 2013, Steven Mazer, a former karate instructor in Philadelphia, was convicted of sexually molesting two toddlers and and producing child pornography. While babysitting his friend’s 2 year-old daughter and 3 year-old son in December 2011, Mazer molested both children and made videos of the incidents (Ciavaglia). Mazer was a teacher at a karate school that offered children’s classes (“Pennsylvania Man Sentenced”).

Stephen Rementer

In 2012, Stephen Rementer, a Pennsylvania self-defense instructor, pled guilty to raping a 12 year-old student. Rementer, who was 28 at the time, was employed as an instructor at Pocono Crimson Dragon Martial Arts Academy. He had met the victim when she was 8. Police also found lewd pictures of the victim on Rementer’s phone (Scott).

Luis Alberto Pineda

In 2012, Luis Alberto Pineda, a California martial arts coach, was found guilty on 27 counts of felony child molestation for sexually assaulting 10 boys and 1 girl. Pineda was an assistant karate instructor at Moo Yea Do Martial Arts in Fullerton California and also a youth soccer coach (“Luis Alberto Pineda”). Pineda met the victims through his coaching positions and manipulated parents into letting him watch students outside of practices. The victims ranged in ages from 7 to 14, and the crimes included forcible sodomy and sexual penetration. Pineda told one victim that his mother would go to jail if he reported the abuse (Welborn).

Young Jin Shim

In 2012, Young Jin Shim, owner and instructor at Shim’s Marietta Martial Arts Academy of Tae Kwon Do in Marietta, Georgia, was convicted of sexually abusing one of his underage students . Shim engaged in sex acts with the victim both at the studio and in his home (Sawicki). Videos on the the academy’s Youtube page show children taking classes at the school (ShimAcademy) .

Sharokh Mahrkar

In 2012, Shahrokh Mahrkar, a martial arts instructor at O2 Oxyfit Gym in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, pled guilty to groping a 14 year-old female student on multiple occasions. Mahrkar, 53, repeatedly groped the girl’s private areas and attempted to kiss her while they were training jiu jitsu (Amerman).

Michael Shimabukuro

In 2012, Michael Shimabukuro, a Hawai’i karate instructor, was convicted of sexually assaulting a male student over a period of two years, beginning when the victim was 12 years old. Shim ran a karate school out of a rented dojo space at the Japanese Cultural Center in Moiliili, Hawai’i (Daranciang). The victim reported that Shimabukuro gave him alcohol and sodomized him (Daysog).

Justin Graham

In 2012, Justin Graham, a children’s martial arts coach in East Nicolaus, California, was found guilty of possessing and distributing child pornography (“Federal Grand Jury”). Graham admitted to making several video recordings of naked students in the locker room and to using his phone to record an incident in which he helped a young male student get dressed. Graham held Kenpo Karate classes for students as young as 4 (Young).

Wenyuan Sun

In 2012, Wenyuan Sun, a martial arts instructor in Fremont, California, was convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage students over a one year period. Sun, age 49, was an instructor at O-Mei Kung Fu Academy when he molested the students. The victims were ages 14 and 16 (Mohammed).

Ryan Rebmann

In 2012, Ryan Rebmann, a judo coach in Livermore, California, pled guilty to sexually abusing a 15 year-old girl. Rebmann was 32 at the time. Rebmann had previously been convicted of sexually assaulting another teenage judo student in New York in 2009. The previous assault occurred in a hotel room when Rebmann was acting as the victim’s chaperone and coach on the way to a competition (Jordan).

Nick R. Wickerham

In 2012, Nick R. Wickerham, a martial arts instructor in Columbus, Ohio, was convicted of sexually abusing three female students who were ages 7, 10, and 13. Wickerham taught martial arts at Summit Academy, a charter school which serves children with special needs. Each of the victims reported that Wickerham molested them when they were alone in his office or in the training room (Futty).

John T. Durinick

In 2012, John Durinick, a former tae kwon do instructor at John Emmons Tae Kwon Do Martial Arts Studio in St. Cloud, Florida, was convicted of raping a 14 year-old student (“Former Karate Teacher Sentenced”) (“John T. Durinick”). Durinick, a former police officer, was charged with sexually assaulting a total of three teenage students over a period of 18 months while he was an instructor at the studio and also charged with false imprisonment for preventing one victim from fleeing (Pacheco).

Stephanie Figueroa

In 2017, Stephanie Figueroa, a karate teacher at Next-Gen Xtreme Martial Arts in Orlando, Florida, was found guilty of attempting to solicit an 11 year-old male student into sex (“Stephanie Lianne Figueroa”). Figueroa used a messaging app to send the student nude photos of herself and invited him to her house to have sex (Lotan).

Josh Thomas Churchill

In 2014, Josh Thomas Churchill, the owner and operator of a karate studio in Poway, California, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14 year-old student. Churchill had unprotected sex with the girl despite being aware that he had a venereal disease and also impregnated her (Jacobs).

Sean Kowlessar

Sean Kowlessar, former owner of a martial arts school in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, was convicted of attempting to solicit an underage female student at his school in 2014 (“Sean Kowlessar”). Kowlessar had begun giving the student private lessons and subsequently sent her sexually explicit messages and requests that she send him nude photos (Sacasa).

Quyen Vinh Phan Le

In 2014, Quyen Vinh Phan Le, the owner of a martial arts school in Virginia, was found guilty of possession of child pornography for taking nude photos of a 17 year-old student. Phan convinced the girl to take her clothes off when she was trying to cut weight for a tae kwon do tournament and took photos of her with his cell phone. Phan threatened to share the photos when the victim asked him to stop (“Quyen Vinh Phan Le”).

Matthew Thomas Murgia

In 2011, Matthew Thomas Murgia, a former karate instructor, was convicted of sexually abusing a 14 year-old student at the Orlando martial arts studio where he worked (“Ex-Karate Instructor Sentenced”). Murgia, who was 25 at the time, had sex with the student on 10 occasions at the studio and was also charged with stalking the victim (Edwards, “Karate Instructor Accused”).

John Maisenhelder

In 2010, John Maisenhelder, the owner and instructor of an after-school martial arts program in North Carolina, was convicted of molesting seven girls at the school. The victims were ages 6 through 9 at the time of the abuse (Gonzales, “Parents of Abuse Victims”). Maisenhelder’s program offered karate lessons and homework help to children from kindergarten through fifth grade (Gonzales, “Karate Instructor’s Molestation”).

Larry David Walters

In 2014, Larry David Walters, the owner of a martial arts studio in Rio Rico, Arizona, pled guilty to engaging in sexual conduct with a 15 year-old student (Prendergast). Walters was 50 years old at the time (“Martial Arts Instructor, 50”).

Timothy Gutierrez

In 2014, Timothy Gutierrez, a martial arts instructor in Hollister, California, was convicted of raping a 14 year-old girl. The girl was a student at Technique Studio where Gutierrez taught until his arrest (Toborg).

Dean C. Fuerstenberg

In 2014, Dean C. Fuerstenberg, a former karate instructor, was convicted of sexually abusing two female students over a period of three years at National Karate Academy of Martial Arts locations in Illinois. The girls began taking classes from Fuerstenberg when they were 9 years old, and the assaults began when they were in their early teens (Hitzeman).

Raul Gutierrez-Hernandez

In 2013, Raul Gutierrez-Hernandez, the owner and instructor at Tae Kwon Do Tegura in Aurora, Colorado, was convicted of sexually abusing three teenage students (“Tae Kwon Do Teacher”). The victims ranged in ages from 12-16. Gutierrez-Hernandez absconded before his sentence was read (Parker).

David Rexer

In 2012, David Rexer, owner of Rexer’s Karate Academy in Endicott, New York, was found guilty of having sex with a 16 year-old student (“David T Rexer”) (“Man Sentenced in Endicott”). According the academy’s website, the school is still in operation and offers children’s classes five days a week (“Class Times”) .

Joseph Reyes Rogero

In 2012, Joseph Reyes Rogero, a martial arts instructor at M1 Global Gym in Van Nuys, California, was convicted of kidnapping and multiple sex offenses against minors (“Rogero, Joseph Reyes”). Rogero kidnapped and molested five girls who were ages 12 and 13 when they were walking home from school. He convinced them to come with him by impersonating a police officer (“Police Say Fighter”).

Felipe Ramon Corona

In 2011, Felipe Ramon Corona, a martial arts instructor at Wushu School in McCallen, Texas, was found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a female student who was below the age of 17 (“Felipe Ramon Venegas Corona”). The victim reported that Corona began meeting her at the gym when it was closed. Corona taught classes for teenagers at the school (Lopez).

Joel Levy

In 2011, Joel Levy, owner of The Family Martial Arts Academy in Highland Park, New Jersey, was convicted of sexual misconduct toward two 16 year-old girls. Levy, who was also employed at New Brunswick High School, sexually assaulted one victim and inappropriately touched another on a separate occasion (Njtoday.net Staff).

Eric Protas

In 2011, Eric Protas, owner and operator of Allied Gardens School of Martial Arts in California, was convicted on 29 counts of felony sexual assault against one of his karate students. Protas sexually abused a male student over a period of ten months, beginning when the boy was 13 years old. Protas first became the victim’s instructor through an after-school program when the victim was in kindergarten (“Karate Instructor Who Molested”).

Edward James Bruner

In 2011, Edward James Bruner, a former instructor at Kitchi Tae Kwon Do in Ann Arbor, Michigan was convicted of sexually assaulting two of his students and possessing child pornography. In separate incidents, Bruner sexually assaulted two 12 year-old boys who trained with him (Higgins).

Bryce Ellison Norton

In 2011, Bryce Ellison Norton, a Utah karate instructor, was convicted of sexually assaulting four young girls, all of whom were under 13 years of age (“Bryce Ellison Norton”) . Many of the assaults occurred at the martial arts school where Norton taught (Reavy).

Tommy Merritt

In 2010, Tommy Merritt, the owner of Fight Science martial arts studio in Oswego, New York, was convicted on two counts of felony sexual misconduct against two young boys. One victim was below the age of 13, and the other was below the age of 15 (Yablonski).

Trent Young

In 2010, Trent Young, a former martial arts instructor and New York police officer, was found guilty of transporting three minors across state lines in order to commit sexual assault. One 14 year-old victim reported that, as her karate instructor, Young made her sign “an oath of obedience” so that she could get her green belt and forced her to have sex. The other victims were ages 14 and 16 (Johnston).

William Brent Mullens

In 2010, William Brent Mullens, owner and instructor at Northwest Martial Arts in Clackamas, Oregon, was convicted of sexually abusing a 13 year-old student who trained at the school. Mullens groped the boy and attempted to entice him to have sex (Mayes). Mullens was seeking a masters degree in adolescent and family therapy at the time of his arrest (Bella).

Joseph Moscatelli

In 2010, Joseph Moscatelli, the owner of two martial arts studios in Connecticut, was found guilty of covertly filming staff and students while they were undressed in one of the studios . The recordings showed students as young as 11 (Misur).

Phillip James Every

In 2009, Phillip James Every, a karate coach in North Carolina, was found guilty of failing to comply with state sex offender registry laws that forbade him from working with minors. Every had been convicted in 2001 of indecent liberties with a child and sexual assault of a woman, but returned to a coaching position at Karate USA after his probation ended (Galindo).

Arleigh C. Smith

In 2009, Arleigh C. Smith, an instructor at JK Lee Black Belt Academy in Brookfield, Oregon, was found guilty of molesting two 13 year-old boys. One of the boys was a martial arts student whom Smith assaulted at the studio. Police found videos of Smith assaulting the second victim on Smith’s hard drive (Seibel).

Francisco Capellan

In 2009, Francisco Capellan, owner of Unlimited Power Through Martial Arts Inc., in Lauderhill, Florida, was convicted of molesting a 15 year-old girl in his home (Ortega and Marino). Unlimited Power Through Martial Arts II is currently in operation in Lauderhill (Unlimited Power Through Martial Arts II).

Michelle Fresno

In 2008, Michelle Fresno, a karate teacher at Sidekicks Martial Arts in Apopka, Florida, was found guilty of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15 year-old male student. Fresno was 26 at the time (Jacobson) (“Michelle Fresno”).

James Bonfiglio

In 2009, James Bonfiglio, owner and instructor at Excel Karate school in Ronkonkoma, New York, was convicted on 70 counts of criminal sexual misconduct against minors. Bonfiglio sexually assaulted twelve boys at his karate school and at another karate studio where he previously taught. Police discovered that Bonfiglio had used hidden cameras at his studio to film the assaults. The youngest victim was 13 years old (Dowdy).

Theodore Kaine Thorner

In 2008, Theodore Kaine Thorner, a karate teacher at Martial Arts Health Center in Lakeland, Florida, was found guilty of soliciting a 16 year-old student to have sex with him (“Theodore Kaine Thorner”). Thorner contacted the teen online six times over the course of two weeks to solicit sex before she reported him to police (“Karate Teacher Faces Charges”).

Patrick Shawn Magnan

In 2008, Patrick Shawn Magnan, a former karate instructor in Westminster, California, was convicted of sexually abusing seven boys at the karate studio which he owned from 1999 until 2005. The victims ranged in ages from 10 to 14 at the time of the abuse. Victims told police that they were too intimidated to report Magnan because of his skill in doing violence. Magnan had a previous felony conviction for a sex crime against a child below the age of 13 in the state of Michigan (Galvin).

William J. Hazlitt

In 2009, William J Hazlitt, a karate instructor and co-owner of HT Martial Arts in Ramona, California, was found guilty of possessing child pornography. Federal agents found over 600 sexually explicit images and videos of minors on Hazlitt’s computer (“Karate Instructor Pleads Guilty”).

Daniel Doyle

In 2007, Daniel Doyle, a judo instructor in Spring Valley, Ohio, was convicted of engaging in a sexual relationship with a Kayla Harrison, an underage female student, beginning when she was 13 years old. Harrison had begun training judo with Doyle when she was approximately 8 years old. Doyle engaged in sexual conduct with Harrison during coaching and and when chaperoning her to tournaments (Michaells).

Jon Pertuit

In 2010, John Pertuit, a high school teacher and martial arts instructor in Arizona, was found guilty of engaging in sexual conduct with two underage female students (Hendricks). Pertuit owned Kik’s Karate in Flagstaff and encouraged his high school students to take up martial arts at the studio (Berk).

Patrick Betterton

In 2010, Patrick Betterton, a karate instructor at Tristar Martial Arts in Old Bridge, New Jersey, was found guilty of having sexual contact with a 14 year-old female student. Betterton sexually abused the the girl on multiple occasions at the studio and in his home (Epstein).

Robert Lintzenich

In 2009, Robert Lintzenich of Hartland, Michigan, was convicted on three counts of criminal sexual conduct (“Robert Anthony Lintzenich”). Lintzenich operated a tae kwon do studio and taught classes to children. Police identified two victims whom Litzenich seuxally abused. Complaints had previously been filed against Lintzenich in two other states (Evans).

Paul Barr

Paul Barr, an instructor at Yakima School of Karate in Washington was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13 year-old student (Medina) (The Associated Press “Yakima Karate Isntructor”). Police also discovered that Barr had taken nude photos of a second victim who was 14 years old at the time and recovered 5,000 images of child pornography from his computer (“Barr Facing More Charges”).

Joshua Roehrich

In 2009, Joshua Roehrich, a karate teacher in Easton, Pennsylvania was convicted of statutory sexual assault of a female student. Roehrich had over 50 sexual encounters with the student, who was 14 years old at the time (Yates).

Joseph Matthew Gailes

In 2009, Joseph Matthew Gailes, a martial instructor in North Carolina, was convicted of engaging in sexual conduct with a 15 year-old female student (“Gailes, Joseph Matthew”). Gailes was found to be sharing a bedroom with a second 15 year-old girl at the time of his arrest (“Warrant: Martial Arts Instructor”).

John Patrick Harrison

In 2009, John Patrick Harrison, a self-defense instructor in Costa Mesa, California was found guilty of molesting a 4 year-old female student. Harrison, who was a co-owner of the studio, fondled the victim in a secluded area of the studio while she was taking self-defense lessons (Roe).

Amonullah Sakhi

In 2010, Amonullah Sakhi, a karate instructor in Lake Forest, California, was convicted of exposing himself to a woman who was walking past his house with her baby on her way to a nearby elementary school. As the woman passed, Sakhi pulled his pants down and began to masturbate (“O.C. Man Gets 120 Days”). Sakhi had previously been found guilty on two counts of lewd conduct in public in 2004 (Srisavasdi).

David Gerald Leonard

In 2011, David Gerald Leonard, a judo instructor in Yuba City, California, was convicted of sexually abusing a male student who was under the age of 14. Leonard first met the victim when the boy was 10 years old and a student at Camp Bushido, a judo summer camp which Leonard ran. Leonard subsequently befriended the victim’s mother and encouraged her to enroll her son in further judo training with him. Leonard began assaulting the victim when he was 12 years old (Young) (The People v. David).

Jeffrey Allen Spangler

In 2010, Jeffrey Allen Spangler, a karate teacher in Mink Shoals, West Virginia, was found guilty of having sex with a 13 year-old student. Spangler was 38 at the time (WSAZ News Staff).

Jerry Nucker

In 2008, Jerry Nucker, the owner of Academy of Martial Arts in College Station, Texas, was found guilty of engaging in sex with a 16 year-old student. The teenager reported that they had begun having sex at the karate studio. Nucker was in his thirties at the time (Brown).

Leonard Hileman

In 2008, Leonard Hileman, a karate instructor in Georgetown, Massachusetts, was found guilty of rape and sexual battery against two minors. Hileman sexually assaulted two female students while he was an instructor at Robicheau’s Karate School. The victims were ages 14 and 15 at the time. The assaults occurred during sleepovers at the school, which Hileman had organized (Blodgett).

Gary Gray

In 2008, Gary Gray, owner and instructor at Gray’s Karate School for Kids in North Royalton, Ohio, was convicted on 40 counts of sexual misconduct toward underage students. Gray engaged in sexual conduct with two female students on numerous occasions. The victims were 14 and 17 at the time (Miller).

Bradley Knight

In 2008, Bradley Knight, the owner and operator of Tiger’s Den Karate-Do Academy in Kissimmee, Florida, was found guilty of having sex with five female minors while they were students at the academy. The victims ranged in ages from 9 to 16 at the time of the abuse. Police also charged Knight with possession of child pornography (Edwards, “Karate Instructor Sentenced”).

Andrew Jacobs

Andrew Jacobs, a former karate instructor in Virginia, broke into the home of two of his 10 year-old students with the intention of abducting them. The students were twin girls who had been taking classes with Jacobs up until a month before the attack. Jacobs entered the girls bedroom carrying a blade and wearing a ski mask and attempted to gag and tie up both girls (Jackman).

Richard Carfora

In 2006, Richard Carfora, an instructor at Zen Nippon Kempo karate school in Patchogue, New York was convicted of multiple sexual offenses against children who took classes at the school. The victims, who were ages 7-11, reported to police that Carfora molested them in the school’s dressing room while claiming to help them with their uniforms (Algar).

David Lader

David Lader, a registered sex offender, is the owner and operator of Warrior’s Dance martial arts school in Tucson, Arizona as of March 31, 2018, despite being convicted of sex offenses in 1992 and in 2005. In 2005, Lader was convicted of possessing over 300 images of child pornography, many of which depicted children younger than 12. At the time, he was a martial arts instructor at the The Dojang in Tucson, Arizona, where he taught both children and adults. Lader had two previous convictions for indecent exposure in the state of Ohio in 1992 (Rowley) (“David Lader”). Lader’s instructor biography claims that he has a 5th degree black belt in tae kwon do and 25 years of experience teaching martial arts, as well as a degree in psychology (“Warrior’s Dance Instructor”). Lader also keeps a personal blog which has a section devoted to providing parenting tips (Lader).

Andrew Jackson Davis

In 2006, Andrew Jackson Davis, owner and instructor at Kanshindo Karate in Pleasant Grove, Utah was convicted of having sex with an underage student. Davis was also convicted of aggravated burglary for sneaking into the girl’s bedroom with a loaded handgun. Davis earned the victim’s sympathy by telling her that he was dying of cancer (Hunt).

Bret Randall May

In 2006, Bret Randall May was convicted of molesting two 9 year-old girls and one 14 year-old girl in Mobile, Alabama. May subsequently moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida and started a martial arts business called Power Up Life Coaching Guidance for Mind, Body and Spirit by Dr. Bret (“Police Arrest Convicted”). May then kidnapped and raped a woman in Pensacola Beach, Florida in August of 2013 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole (“Life Sentence in Kidnapping”).

Jeffrey Niemeyer

In 2006, Jeffrey Niemeyer was convicted of sexually molesting two brothers while he was their karate instructor (“Ex-karate Teacher Gets Prison”) . Niemeyer taught karate at Krannert Family Center in Indianapolis, Indiana (Jefferson).

Lorens San Pedro

In 2006, Lorens San Pedro, a martial arts instructor in Texas, was found guilty of sexually abusing a female student. He began giving the girl free private lessons but asked that she not tell her parents about it. San Pedro, who was 26 at the time, subsequently began having sex with the victim (Lorens San Pedro v.) (“Sanpedro, Lorens”).

Michael Lucado

In 2005, Michael Lucado, a karate teacher in Roanoke, Virginia, was found guilty of secretly videotaping one of his students while she changed clothes on two occasions. The girl was 16 years old. Lucado, who gave karate lessons at his home, had two prior convictions for filming a nonconsenting juvenile (Allen).

Jimmy Ray May

In 2004, Jimmy Ray May, owner of Harrison Tae Kwon Do center in Arkansas, was found guilty of engaging in sexual conduct with a student. May had multiple sexual encounters with the student, beginning when she was 13 years old. The victim reported the abuse after contracting oral and genital herpes from May (Mathis).

Michael Keith McNew

In 2004, Michael Keith McNew, a martial arts instructor at Y.K. Kim Tae Kwon Do School in South Hill, Virginia, was convicted of multiple sexual offenses against minors, including aggravated rape and forcible sodomy. The victims, who were students at the tae kwon do school, were ages 11 and 14 (“Tobacco Buyout, McNew”).

Mark Densberger

In 2005, Mark Densberger, a Sambo instructor in Milton Pennsylvania, was convicted of sexually assaulting multiple children, including his three adopted sons. Densberger ran a martial arts studio out of his garage. Police searched Densberger’s home and discovered videotapes of Densberger engaged in sexual activity with his sons, as well as videos of his sons engaged in sexual activity with underage girls (United States v. Densberger).

Lori Franklin and Richard Woodard

In 2004, Richard Woodard and Lori Franklin were found guilty of sexually abusing five students at the academy where they worked as karate instructors in Louisville, Kentucky. Woodard and Franklin were charged with creating a cult-like atmosphere at the school in order to facilitate sexual assault. They showed students books on “African marriage” in order to convince them that sexual relationships at 12 and 13 years of age were acceptable (Tang).

James Marzolf

In 2003, James Marzolf, a karate instructor in Pennsylvania, was convicted of possession of child pornography. Police found images of nude prepubescent children on computers at his home and at his karate studio. Marzolf’s karate school advertised classes for “tots and children (Hessler Jr.).”

Mark Jensen

In 2003, Mark Jensen, a tae kwon do instructor in Hyrum, Utah was convicted of raping a 16 year-old girl and of murdering a 17 year-old girl whom he believed to be an undercover narcotics officer. Jensen was also charged with sexually assaulting two other teenage girls. Jensen claimed his criminal behavior was the result of a methamphetamine addiction (The Associated Press, “Hyrum Man”). As a tae kwon do instructor, Jensen worked regularly with youth (Bergreen).

Carl Slater

In 2003, Carl Slater, an instructor at Capital Northeast Taekowndo in Guilderland, New York was charged with sexually abusing a 15 year-old female student. A police officer discovered Slater having sex with the victim in a car in the parking lot of the tae kwon do school, and Slater confessed to having sex with the girl on several occasions. Investigators also found hundreds of images of child pornography on Slater’s computer. Slater taught kids classes at the studio which were for children ages 5-11 (Barr).

Mario Feliciano

In 2003, Mario Feliciano, an instructor at Jim Graden’s Karate Center in Seminole, Florida, was convicted of having sex with two of his 15 year-old students (“Mario Feliciano III”). Feliciano had sex with one of the teens in the locker room of the dojo and had sex with the other at her house after giving her a ride home. Feliciano also coached a youth karate team in Seminole, Florida (Minai).

Paul Edwards

In 2002, Paul Edwards, the owner of Edwards Tae Kwon Do Academy in Cambria Heights, New York, was found guilty of sodomizing a young male student during karate classes. The victim was 12 years old (“Karate Teacher Sentenced”). Edwards was also charged with assaulting a second boy who was 13 at the time (Shifrel).

David Collins

In 2002, David Collins, a karate instructor at Red Dragon Martial Arts Academy in Wareham, Massachusetts, was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape of a child under the age of 16. One victim was a karate student and the other was acquainted with Collins through a student. The academy was owned by Collins’ father. After learning that police were investigating him, Collins moved to Indian Shores, Florida, where he continued to work as a karate instructor until his arrest (“Former Karate Teacher Sentenced for Rape”).

Trevor Campbell

In 2011, Trevor Campbell, an instructor at American College of Karate in Virginia, was found guilty of molesting a 6 year-old girl at the school. Campbell followed the victim into the bathroom at the school and forced her to touch his genitals (Times-Dispatch Staff).

William A. Gullet Sr.

In 2001, William A. Gullet Sr, a martial arts instructor and co-owner of Confidence Studios in Belchamp, Maryland, was found guilty of sexually abusing two female students. The victims were age 14 and 15 at the time of Gullett’s conviction. Gullet Sr. molested the two girls at his tae kwon do studio, as well as at other locations in the area (Nawrozki).

Carlos D. Bedoya

In 2001, Carlos D. Bedoya, former owner of Westminster Karate Academy in Virginia, was found guilty of molesting three young male students who were below the age of 14. Bedoya abused boys at the school from 1991 until his arrest in April of 2000. The most recent victim was 10 years old (Blackburn).

David Negron

In 1999, David Negron, owner of The School of Self-Defense, in Hartford, Connecticut, was found guilty of sexually abusing two young girls at his martial arts studio. The victims, who were 11 and 12, both reported that they had quit karate because Negron sexually abused them in his office at the school. Negron, who was also a special deputy sheriff, taught classes to students as young as 3 (Williams).

Jonathan Novy

In 1998, Jonathan Novy, owner of Arlington Taekwondo School in Washington, pled guilty to sexually abusing multiple female students. Novy confessed to having as many as 15 underage victims, the youngest of whom was 9 years old (“Other Cases of Club”).

Robert Earle Keith

In 1997, Robert Earle Keith, owner of Bob Keith Karate Center in Wilton Manors, Florida, was convicted of sexual battery and false imprisonment of a male instructor at the school. After an evening of drinking with a younger instructor who had formerly been one of Keith’s students, Keith handcuffed the victim while he was intoxicated and performed oral sex on him (Fitzgerald).

Edsel Ahern Griffin

In 1997, Edsel Ahern Griffin was convicted of sexual battery of a 12 year-old female karate student in Orange County, Florida. Several other former karate students also reported that Griffin raped them when they were as young as 13 years old. Griffin had previously been convicted in Florida of armed robbery and aggravated assault (Quinn). Following his sexual battery conviction, Griffin moved to Cleveland, Tennessee without registering as a sex offender and operated a martial arts school until police became aware of his prior convictions in 2008 (The Associated Press, “East Tennessee Fugitive”).

