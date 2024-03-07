46 Disinformation, Soldiers vs. Cops vs. Acorns

On this episode of The Art of Fighting BS Podcast, Steve Mix and Phrost discuss an overview of how disinformation works and how to counter it, then the discussion goes completely off the rails and ends up about the origins of the “warrior cop” mentality and how much law enforcement sucks as a career. Also, violent terrorist acorns.

And here’s the video referenced in the podcast:

