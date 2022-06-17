36 – DMT and Psychedelics Without the BS

Psychedelics and DMT in particular are a popular topic on podcasts involving what we like to call the “Bro-verse” and less skeptical midwits and galaxy brains in general. To address this, we bring on an expert in the industry to explain what they are and are not, the difference between having a truly profound experience and BSing yourself, and to discuss some of the latest updates on actual scientific research being conducted on them instead of just a couple burnout stoners talking about seeing interdimensional space elves and other ridiculous crap.

Bullshido News
