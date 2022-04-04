34 MMA and Men’s Style with Kin “Kong” Moy

What do punching people in the face and looking good have in common? If that isn’t obvious, why are you even here? Pro MMA fighter and Fashion consultant Kin “Kong” Moy comes on this episode of the podcast to give some of his expert advice on both those subjects, including why a lot of dudes have problems admitting they care about “fashion” despite investing a lot of time curating their look anyway—its own sort of BS.

Listen here below, or on any decent podcasting app (iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, whatever.)