23 Mass Violence and Bad Active Shooter Training

The global Coronavirus pandemic has had the secondary effect of reducing incidents of school and workplace violence, especially shootings. But as the deployment of vaccines and recent shifts in policy prove likely to get the virus under control, something resembling the previous “normal” finally seems to be on the horizon. Unfortunately, the occasional mass shooting was also a part of that condition of normality.

Morgan Ballis, an expert on mass violence, comes on the episode to explain how and why much of the so-called “Active Shooter” training taught in workplaces and schools is of dangerously low-quality, and how to address that problem.

Morgan is an emergency management consultant, Marine infantry veteran, and nationally recognized firearms instructor currently pursuing his PhD in active assailant preparedness and risk perception. You can find his website and organization, the Campus Safety Alliance here.

