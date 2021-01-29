22 Reddit Breaks Wall Street with Andy Meade

What the hell is going on with GameStop? Why are your nerdy friends furiously buying a previously worthless stock with looks of pure malice on their faces. What is money? Why are we here? Is there any meaning in the universe? Well if you want answers to the first couple of questions, you’ll want to listen to this episode of The Art of Fighting BS Podcast.

Andy Meade, an economist out of the Pacific Northwest, comes on the show to explain everything happening right now, and unpack a hundred years of Capitalism into a little over an hour.