16 Covid Update 3 – Revenge of the Sick

Dr. Jason Goldsmith (MD, PhD) and the crew delve into the latest information on the clusterfracas that is the Coronavirus Pandemic in the United States.



Among the topics discussed include the reasons why both testing and vaccines aren’t as far along as most people would expect, the utter garbage of popular science news, and a surprising take on sending kids back to school. Also, Phrost yells at people who don’t want to wear masks.

