06 Police Shootings
Are “all cops bastards”, or is there something else going on that may explain why we’re seeing more stories about police shootings in the media lately?
For this episode of The Art of Fighting BS Podcast we bring back Firearms and Tactics Instructor, former Marine, and soon-to-be Attorney, Derek Debus to discuss the particulars surrounding recent controversial shootings by police and the reasons behind them. We discuss the cases of Amber Guyers and Botham Jean, Daniel Shaver, Atatiana Jefferson, and Michael Brown, their differences and similarities, and identify a possible common cause connecting them all.
