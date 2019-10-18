05 Andrew Vaillencourt
Andrew “Scrapper” Vaillencourt is a Science Fiction author and Engineer with a background in Judo and MMA that is incorporated into his fight scenes which is, frankly, a breath of fresh air to anyone who both enjoys SciFi and actually knows how to fight.
We spend a good chunk of time talking about SciFi in today’s media landscape, veer down Bullshido forums memory lane for a bit, off a cliff about alcohol, and then everyone makes fun of Phrost for his choice of drink for that evening’s conversation. (Whatever, screw you guys).
You can check all his work on his website, and pick up both his “Fixer” and “Hegemony” series’ on Amazon, Audible, or a bunch of other places.
Click the “Play” button below to listen now, or subscribe via iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play via the buttons on the right.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Android | Google Podcasts | RSS
