WTF? World Taekwondo Federation to Change Name Because… Internet

From the “We Saw This Coming 20 Years Ago” files:

The brains trust at the World Taekwondo Federation seems to have finally caught on to the fact that their organization’s name overlaps with people’s reaction to being told it represents a useful Martial Art.

Their statement included that WTF was “unrelated to the organisation and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans”.

There was no comment on any specific incidents involving children using the abbreviation to express their disappointment in parents who enrolled them in TKD because they couldn’t tell the difference between it and Brazilian Jiujitsu.

Angry News Robot