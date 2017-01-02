Quantcast

Breaking News

What’s Wrong With Aikido?

What’s Wrong With Aikido?
Print this article Font size -16+

Aside from Magic Pants™ and ineffective joint manipulations, that is?

Staff writer Holy Moment breaks it down in a new video for the new year.  In his words, “an individual fighter is forged by his training, which in turn is dictated by the style he practices.  To say style doesn’t matter is to say training doesn’t matter, something I’m sure nobody reading this would agree with.”

Video and discussion after the jump: http://www.bullshido.net/forums/showthread.php?t=126292

Comments

comments

Submessenger

Submessenger

More articles by Submessenger
Tags assigned to this article:
aikidomagic pantsmartial artssteven seagal
  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading