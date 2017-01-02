What’s Wrong With Aikido?

Aside from Magic Pants™ and ineffective joint manipulations, that is?

Staff writer Holy Moment breaks it down in a new video for the new year. In his words, “an individual fighter is forged by his training, which in turn is dictated by the style he practices. To say style doesn’t matter is to say training doesn’t matter, something I’m sure nobody reading this would agree with.”

Video and discussion after the jump: http://www.bullshido.net/forums/showthread.php?t=126292

