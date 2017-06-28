Vaccines Don’t Cause Autism, But Obese Moms Might

From the press release:

Children born to obese women with diabetes are more than four times as likely to be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder than children of healthy weight mothers without diabetes, new Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health research suggests.

Obesity is almost universally recognized as a public health epidemic. (We say “almost” because the “Fat Acceptance” crowd disputes medical science.) But the scope to which obesity contributes to other diseases is still emerging. Along with Diabetes, cardiovascular problems, stress to the spine and joints/musculoskeletal system, renal system, and death during surgery, increasing the likelihood of passing Autism on to your child might hopefully, finally, get the point across to “Fat Activists” that Biology doesn’t give a shit how much they embrace their obesity or love their curves.

More from the study:

Along with pre-conception diabetes, children of obese mothers who developed gestational diabetes during pregnancy were also at a significantly higher risk of being diagnosed with autism. The biology of why obesity and diabetes may contribute to autism risk isn’t well understood. Obesity and diabetes in general cause stress on the human body, the researchers say. Previous research suggests maternal obesity may be associated with an inflammation in the developing fetal brain. Other studies suggest obese women have less folate, a B-vitamin vital for human development and health. The researchers say that women of reproductive age who are thinking about having children need to not only think about their obesity and diabetes status for their own health, but because of the implications it could have on their children. Better diabetes and weight management could have lifelong impacts on mother and child, they say.

Read the press release here.

