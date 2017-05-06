Steven Seagal Banned from Ukraine for Security Reasons

Ukraine’s security service has banned Steven Seagal from the country for a period of five years. The move comes after the direct-to-video actor and pants-soiler accepted Russian citizenship.

Seagal has made a practice of keeping the company of tyrants and political strongmen, riding horses and hanging out with Alexander Lukashenko, “Europe’s last dictator” of Belarus, and performing traditional dances with Chechnya’s dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

