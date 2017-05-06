Steven Seagal Banned from Ukraine for Security Reasons

Steven Seagal Banned from Ukraine for Security Reasons
Print this article Font size -16+

Ukraine’s security service has banned Steven Seagal from the country for a period of five years. The move comes after the direct-to-video actor and pants-soiler accepted Russian citizenship.

Seagal has made a practice of keeping the company of tyrants and political strongmen, riding horses and hanging out with Alexander Lukashenko, “Europe’s last dictator” of Belarus, and performing traditional dances with Chechnya’s dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

More on The Guardian’s article on Steven Seagal.

Phrost

Phrost

www.Phrost.com

More articles by Phrost

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading