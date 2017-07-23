NHS to Stop Paying for Homeopathy

It’s funny how running out of money prioritizes things that actually work.

The cash-strapped UK’s National Health Service is looking to save £250m a year, and on the chopping block (finally) are medical treatments that aren’t actually based on evidence, which also include “herbal remedies” and 15 other classes of “low value” treatment.

The ruling yesterday stated “At best homeopathy is a placebo and a misuse of scarce NHS funds which could be better devoted to treatments that work.”

Homeopathy is the practice of diluting a substance in a solution of water to microscopic levels, on the idea that the less of a substance you have, the more powerful it is. Additionally, the “active ingredient” in a solution is chosen based on properties asserted to have “relationships” with the disease or condition it purports to treat. For example, Sulfur is somehow associated with everything from Agoraphobia to Cancer, based on

(That’s not a formatting glitch, we were just listing the empirical evidence on which Homeopathy is based.)

