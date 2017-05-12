Musk Fudging the Numbers on his Solar Roof

Musk Fudging the Numbers on his Solar Roof
It should be noted that we’re huge fans of Elon Musk and his projects. But if you’re going to play loose with the facts to sell a product, even if that product has the potential of making the world a better place, even if your heart is in the right place, we’ll still call you on your bullshit.

Facts are more important than narratives.

So with that in mind, our resident energy engineer has to call bullshit on Musk, and his efforts to fudge the numbers on the comparable costs of his solar roof:

He said “normal roof.” Less than 15% of the roof real estate in the US employs concrete or ceramic roof tiles, which are the only products his tile has a prayer of competing with on price. He put real thought and effort into getting as close to lying as one can get without actually lying. It’s an intentional misdirection and the sort of bad acting that makes our industry so difficult to work in.

Ouch. Sorry Elon. Numbers are numbers, and bullshit is bullshit.

