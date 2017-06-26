Jocko Podcast Shout-out to Bullshido

172 SHARES Share Tweet

Jocko Willink is a retired Navy SEAL, author, and leadership consultant who’s a part of what we like to think of as the “Onnit tribe”; a loose confederation of people in the health and fitness industries that are interlinked with Joe Rogan and an evidence-based culture of performance.

In his most recent podcast, “How the way of the samurai translates to life today. Musashi, The Book of the Five Rings”, Bullshido gets a quick mention for the work our Forum members have done over the years to debunk the bullshit in the Martial Arts.

You can listen to it here (we’re referenced about 16 minutes in):

Thanks to D. Reefer for the heads-up on this.

Phrost