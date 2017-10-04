CDC: Obesity Increases Risk of 40% of Cancers

Roughly 40 percent of all cancers in the United States are connected with excess weight according to American health officials. 71% of Americans are either overweight or obese according to the CDC.

The increased risk is related to 13 different kinds of tumors, including rectal, colon, uterine, ovary, kidney, pancreas, liver, gallbladder, stomach, thyroid, and esophageal. And as the obesity epidemic rises, so do the rates of cancer, and these forms of the disease are now being referred to as “obesity-related” cancers.

One third of all American adults are overweight, and over a third–37.9%–are obese. Half of Americans aren’t even aware that being overweight increases the chances of developing cancer.

CDC infographic on the rate of increase of obesity-related cancers

The various Obesity-Related Cancers

